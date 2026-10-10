Arsenal Turn the Tables on Leeds United as Mikel Arteta Celebrates New Deal With Win

The Gunners came from behind to secure a hard-fought victory against Leeds to move level on points with leaders Manchester City who have a game in hand.

Arsenal reignited their Premier League title charge with a resilient second-half turnaround to secure a hard-fought victory over Leeds United at Emirates Stadium.

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Mikel Arteta’s tactical changes proved decisive, turning the tide after Daniel Farke's side had controlled the contest for the opening hour.

Leeds, who suffered their first defeat of the campaign, had threatened to take all three points following James Justin's earlier strike.

However, Arsenal found their rhythm following key second-half adjustments, putting Leeds firmly on the back foot. In the closing stages, Leeds goalkeeper James Trafford was caught out of his penalty area under pressure from Victor Gyokeres, but recovered in time to produce a vital stop from Bukayo Saka with the final kick of the match.

The victory lifts Arsenal level on points with leaders Manchester City, who retain top spot courtesy of a superior goal difference and a game in hand.

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Pressure Mounts on Arbeloa and Alonso

Elsewhere in the top flight, Fulham remain in search of their first league win under Alvaro Arbeloa. Despite encouraging consecutive draws against Liverpool and Manchester United—where an 89th-minute deflected strike from Matheus Cunha denied the Cottagers all three points—concerns are growing.

Fulham have failed to win any of their opening five top-flight matches for only the fourth time in their history, a scenario that resulted in relegation during the 2020-21 campaign. Arbeloa now faces a crucial three-match sequence against all three promoted teams to turn the tide.

Meanwhile, Chelsea return to action after a 22-day hiatus following their 3-0 defeat at Brentford. Under Xabi Alonso, the Blues have dropped eight points in a three-match winless run and face Marco Rose’s Bournemouth.