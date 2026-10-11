Letsile Tebogo Extends Partnership With Global Diamond Giant Ahead of LA28 Olympics

Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo has extended his partnership with a leading global brand in a deal that will see him take on an important role as he builds towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Botswanan sprint sensation Letsile Tebogo has signed a three-year extension to remain a Global Ambassador for De Beers Group in collaboration with the Government of Botswana, solidifying a joint commitment through the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The renewed alliance, which initially began in January 2025, will centre on a newly unveiled campaign titled "The Road to LA28."

The initiative is set to chronicle Tebogo's athletic journey toward the next Summer Games while intertwining Botswana's developmental story as the nation approaches its 60th year of independence, celebrated as its Diamond Jubilee.

Letsile Tebogo Highlights Botswana's Diamond Heritage and Youth Opportunities

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting on the collaboration, Tebogo highlighted the vital role the country's mineral wealth played in his upbringing, stating that diamond revenues laid the foundation for the schools and athletic facilities that nurtured his career.

He added that the partnership reaches beyond the track, aiming to demonstrate how natural resources can cultivate meaningful opportunities for upcoming generations.

Tebogo said: “My success story is connected to Botswana’s diamond heritage. The resources that built our schools and sports facilities helped create opportunities for young athletes like me. This partnership goes beyond sport, it is about showcasing how natural resources can drive positive change and create pathways for the next generation.”

Bogolo Kenewendo, Botswana's Minister of Minerals and Energy, praised Tebogo's ascension to Olympic champion as a prime example of pairing national talent with adequate support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenewendo noted that working alongside the track star and De Beers will allow Botswana to share its heritage with an international audience while emphasising the positive, lasting legacy of the natural diamond trade.