Harambee Stars Defender Keeps Premier League Dream Alive: 'There's a Lot More to Come'

The Harambee Stars defender is determined to help his English club reignite its Premier League promotion hopes after last season’s narrow miss.

Wrexham’s Premier League dream may have suffered a setback last season, but Harambee Stars defender Zak Vyner insists the ambition remains firmly alive as the club prepares for another promotion push.

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The Reds narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs last season after finishing seventh, two points adrift of the top six.

Despite the disappointment, Zak Vyner believes there is no reason for the club to lower its ambitions and is determined to play his part in another challenge for promotion.

“We were so close last year, so there’s no question as to why our thinking wouldn’t be the same,” Zak Vyner said in an interview with Leader Live.

Vyner Wants Wrexham to Go One Step Further

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Wrexham came agonisingly close to securing a place in the promotion play-offs last season, with a 2-2 draw against Middlesbrough on the final day ending their hopes of reaching the Premier League.

For Vyner, however, the narrow miss has only strengthened the team's determination to go again.

The versatile defender is now looking to establish himself as an important part of Wrexham's promotion push after a disrupted first campaign at the club.

Injuries Disrupted Zak Vyner’s First Season

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Zak Vyner sustained a minor toe injury in January while playing for Championship rivals Bristol City before moving to Wrexham, delaying his debut for the club.

After making three substitute appearances the following month, the 29-year-old finally made his Reds bow in the 4-2 home defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth-round tie on March 7.

His first season was further complicated by his versatility. With injuries and suspensions affecting the squad, Vyner was used in midfield and started six consecutive games before suffering a groin problem in the 2-2 draw with West Brom on April 3. The injury ruled him out for the final six matches of the campaign.

After making a full recovery and returning to his preferred defensive role during pre-season, Vyner believes he is now in a much better position to show what he can offer.

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The defender has started all three games this season alongside captain Dom Hyam and Callum Doyle, allowing him to build consistency and settle into his new surroundings.

“I feel good, and I feel fit,” he said. “I went away in the summer, and there’s a lot more to come. When you move to a new club, it’s the first time I’ve done that permanently, so it’s getting to grips with everything off pitch as well.

“There’s a whole bunch of stuff that kind of goes on behind the scenes that people don’t really see; just bedding into a new place, bedding into a new club and new changing room, it’s a big jump. I feel a lot closer with the lads now, and everyone’s been great.

“Getting a lot closer just naturally over time and getting to know each other’s personalities, playing styles, everything, it takes a bit of time. But I’m ready to go and there’s a lot more to come.”

Zak Vyner Prefers Life at Centre-Back

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Although his ability to operate in midfield proved valuable last season, Vyner is clear about where he feels most comfortable.

He was deployed in the middle of the park while Ben Sheaf and Matty James were sidelined and George Dobson was suspended, but the defender's preference remains the heart of the defence.

“The conversations I had pre-signing were in that position, knowing that I could do others,” he said. “Defence is a position I’ve played the most in my career. It’s the place I’m most comfortable.”