Faith Cherotich Resumes Normal Service as She Shrugs off Doris Lemgole to Win in Zurich

The world 3,000m steeplechase champion was largely untroubled as she stormed to her second Diamond League series win this season.

Faith Cherotich returned to winning ways when she stormed to victory in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the Zurich Diamond League on Thursday.

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Cherotich had suffered defeat in Silesia on Sunday, when she finished second to Winfred Yavi of Bahrain, but she was not about to let it be a second straight loss in a week.

The world champion led the race briefly before allowing former Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai to take command of the as she was happy to just lurk behind.

Lemgole Threatens Cherotich

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However, in the final lap, the recently crowned Commonwealth champion took off but it was not as straight forward as Kenyan compatriot Doris Lemgole threatened to spoil her party.

Cherotich held on to cross the line in first place in a time of 8:55.82 as Lemgole settled for second place in a personal best 8:55.94 while Chemutai completed the podium after clocking 8:58.28.

It was the second Diamond League series win of the season for Cherotich, whose other victory was recorded at Prefontaine Classic in July.