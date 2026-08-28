AFCON 2027: Kenya Faces Crucial CAF Test as Preparations Gather Pace

Kenya's AFCON 2027 preparations face a crucial CAF inspection as the country works to meet tournament requirements and deliver a successful continental showpiece.

Kenya’s preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations are entering a more demanding phase as a CAF delegation begins its second inspection of the country’s readiness to host the continental tournament.

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The delegation, led by CAF Head of Competitions Khaled Nassar, is assessing competition venues, training facilities and the wider infrastructure required to successfully stage the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027.

The latest inspection comes after a series of engagements between CAF and the three host nations, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, and puts greater focus on whether the commitments made by the hosts are being matched by facilities and systems capable of meeting CAF standards.

AFCON 2027: From Commitments to Delivery

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Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said the Government remains committed to delivering the infrastructure required for the tournament, describing the inspection as part of Kenya’s efforts to ensure it is ready to host a successful AFCON.

“On behalf of the government, I want to welcome the CAF delegation to Kenya. We had a meeting, and we intend to host a successful AFCON. Therefore, this inspection visit aligns with our commitment,” Salim Mvurya said.

“First of all, committed to our infrastructure but also to cross-border mobility, the movement between countries. Kenya already has a free visa policy for Africa, but we shall also work to enhance the single visa with our co-hosts.”

The CAF team will examine competition venues and training facilities in Nairobi before proceeding with further assessments of supporting infrastructure, including accommodation and medical facilities.

AFCON 2027: The Bigger Test for Kenya

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The inspections are becoming an important part of the road to PAMOJA 2027, with the hosts facing the challenge of ensuring that infrastructure, team facilities and tournament support systems work together to meet the demands of a major continental competition.

For Kenya, the exercise is also a test of its broader sports infrastructure strategy. Salim Mvurya said the Government sees AFCON as more than a one-off sporting event, linking the tournament to its ambition to make sport a major economic frontier through youth opportunities, sports tourism and investment.

Kenya is seeking to use the tournament to accelerate investment in sports facilities while creating infrastructure and economic opportunities that can outlast the competition itself.