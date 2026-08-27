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Zurich Diamond League: Julien Alfred Hands Melissa Jefferson-Wooden First Defeat in Over Two Years

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 22:00 - 27 August 2026
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Julien Alfred edged Melissa Jefferson-Wooden at the Zurich Diamond League. Image: Wanda Diamond League
The Olympics 100m champion avenged last week’s loss to the world champion during the Zurich Diamond League.
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Julien Alfred got her revenge over Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, handing the world champion her first defeat in over two years at the Zurich Diamond League on Thursday.

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Alfred, who lost to Jefferson-Wooden in Silesia on Sunday, was not going to let the American hand her a second straight loss as she clocked a national record 10.70 seconds to win a tight race.

With 2023 world champion Sha’carri Richardson and European champion Amy Hunt also in the race, it was a tough battle and Jefferson-Wooden looked to be cruising to victory until Alfred summoned a great finishing kick to catch up with her and edge it just at the finish line.

New Personal Best for Alfred

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Alfred also improved on her personal best, clocking the same time as Jefferson-Wooden, who was just 0.005 seconds back at the line.

Richardson completed the podium in 10.97 seconds, 0.01 seconds faster than Jamaican Tina Clayton while Hunt finished fifth in 11.04.

The leading duo will now square it out in the Diamond League final in Brussels, Belgium next month when a trophy and $30,000 (Ksh3.8 million) will be on the line.

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Julien Alfred Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Diamond League
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