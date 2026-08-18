Harambee Stars Defender Impresses but Suffers Last-Minute Heartbreak in English Championship

Kenyan defender Zak Vyner had a decent game but opened the season in disappointing fashion as his club Wrexham could not hold onto their lead after conceding late equaliser.

Kenyan defender Zak Vyner was involved for 90 minutes for ambitious English Championship club Wrexham but they conceded a last-minute equaliser against Cardiff City in their season opener.

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Wrexham were forced to settle for a draw in their first match of the 2026/27 season as a sensational last-minute free-kick from Rubin Colwill earned Cardiff a dramatic point in the Welsh capital.

The Red Dragons looked set for a winning start after Kieffer Moore's spectacular strike just three minutes into the match. Despite creating a host of chances, including hitting the post and the crossbar, Wrexham were ultimately thwarted by an inspired performance from Cardiff goalkeeper Nathan Trott and Colwill's late heroics.

Manager Phil Parkinson started Vyner on the right of a three-man defence while handing a debut to goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, one of two changes from the side that faced Middlesbrough 10 days prior. The other change saw Moore start against his former club, a decision that paid immediate dividends.

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Wrexham Make Early Statement

Just three minutes in, a long ball from Danny Imray sent Moore clear of the offside trap. The Wales international controlled the bouncing ball before unleashing a powerful shot across goal and into the top corner to give Wrexham a dream start.

Wrexham nearly doubled their lead moments later when a goalmouth scramble saw Callum Doyle loop a header towards the net, only for Trott to tip it over the bar. The visitors kept up the pressure, but Cardiff gradually found their footing. Patterson was called into action on 22 minutes, making a crucial sliding tackle to deny Yousef Salech after a misplaced backpass from Vyner.

The Red Dragons, however, remained the more threatening side. Moore came agonizingly close again on 36 minutes when his header from a Lewis O’Brien corner clipped the top of the crossbar. Shortly after, Imray broke through on goal, but his low shot was turned wide by the busy Trott.

The second half began in the same vein, with Wrexham relentlessly pushing for a second goal. Doyle was denied by Trott at the near post, and Nathan Broadhead saw a right-footed effort deflected wide. The best chance fell to Doyle on 58 minutes, whose fierce left-footed strike from a tight angle cannoned off the near post with the keeper beaten.

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Late Equaliser Denies Dragons

As the match entered its final stages, Wrexham introduced several substitutes, including Ben Whiteman for his league debut. The chances continued to flow, with substitute Sam Smith twice denied by Trott in the closing minutes.

Deep into stoppage time, a heroic defensive header from Rob Hyam, which ricocheted onto the crossbar, seemed to have preserved the lead. Smith then had a golden opportunity to seal the win on a counter-attack but was once again foiled by Trott.

The missed chances proved costly. With virtually the last kick of the game, Cardiff won a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area. Colwill stepped up and curled an unstoppable shot into the top corner, snatching a point for the Bluebirds and leaving Wrexham to rue what might have been.

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