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Emmanuel Wanyonyi Strikes World Lead to Claim Bragging Rights at Zurich Diamond League

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 22:43 - 27 August 2026
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Emmanuel Wanyonyi Reacts After 'Tough' 800m Battle With Max Burgin at Rabat Diamond League
Emmanuel Wanyonyi. Image: Imago
The world and Olympics champion had to work extra hard to clinch his second straight Diamond League win in the 800m in the Swiss capital.
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Emmanuel Wanyonyi made it back-to-back wins when he held his nerve to fend off the challenge of Algerian Djamel Sedjati to win the 800m at the Zurich Diamond League.

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Wanyonyi, coming off a win over the distance in Silesia last Sunday, shook off his rivals from the off but had to work extra hard to secure a tight win in the Swiss capital.

The world and Olympics champion led from the start and would storm off early after the bell, a tactic that nearly proved costly.

Sedjati Almost Spoils it for Wanyonyi

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Wanyonyi seemed to be running out of steam with 100m to go which gave Sedjati impetus and the world silver medalist closed him down before losing just at the line when the Kenyan clocked a world leading time of 1:41.76.

Sedjati managed second place in 1.41.83, his season’s best, as another Algeria Slimane Moula claimed third place in 1:43.52. Kenyan Wycliffe Kinyamal managed sixth place in a season’s best 1:44.25.

It was a much-improved time for Wanyonyi who had timed 1:42.19 as he won in Silesia last weekend and it sets him up well for the season finale in Brussels when he will be looking to defend his Diamond League Trophy.

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