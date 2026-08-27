Job Ochieng: Harambee Stars Forward Troubles Real Madrid but Kylian Mbappe Hat-Trick Sinks Real Sociedad

Job Ochieng of Real Sociedad vies for the ball with Fede Valverde of Real Madrid. Image: Imago

Job Ochieng of Real Sociedad vies for the ball with Fede Valverde of Real Madrid. Image: Imago

The Kenyan winger was impressive in his second start of the season as Real Sociedad suffered a crushing La Liga defeat at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu.

Kenyan winger Job Ochieng delivered an impressive and energetic performance at the Santiago Bernabeu, suggesting he has a bright future with the Real Sociedad first team.

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Ochieng, who joined the club's Zubieta academy five years ago from Maspalomas, was given the start by coach Pellegrino Matarazzo as Goncalo Guedes was not fully fit. He played for 65 minutes before being substituted as Real Sociedad suffered a 4-1 loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

This marked Ochieng's second start for the senior side, following his first on the final day of last season against Espanyol. He made his debut under Matarazzo back in February against Elche, playing for 26 minutes as a substitute.

Ochieng’s Pace and Tenacity Trouble’s Madrid

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Job Ochieng of Real Sociedad tackling Denzel Dumfries of Real Madrid. Image: Imago

Undeterred by the grand stage, Ochieng was a constant threat from the outset. He applied early pressure on Denzel Dumfries and, alongside Take Kubo, often positioned himself ahead of midfielders Mikel Oyarzabal and Luka Sucic.

His intelligent movement created space for Sergio Gomez, who sent a left-footed volley just wide of Thibaut Courtois's post.

Real Sociedad frequently attacked down Ochieng's left flank in the first half, with Kubo often drifting across to link up with him. As Madrid began to dominate possession and push La Real back, Ochieng demonstrated that his greatest strength lies in running into space rather than receiving the ball to his feet.

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Impressive Performance Amid Defeat for Sociedad

Real Sociedad winger Job Ochieng tussles for the ball with Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid. Image: Imago

It was only after conceding that Real Sociedad began to fully utilise his pace. Finally played in behind the defence, Ochieng outpaced Ibrahima Konate, held off the challenge, and kept possession. After a moment of hesitation, his shot was saved, but the rebound fell perfectly for Sucic to score the equaliser.

Despite the final result, Ochieng's performance left a lasting impression. His well-timed runs and blistering pace proved a constant danger whenever he had room to attack, serving as a clear reminder of the valuable contribution he can make to the first team.

Madrid ultimately won the match with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick sandwiched between Vinicius Junior’s effort as Jose Mourinho’s men moved to the summit of La Liga with two wins from as many games.

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