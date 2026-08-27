UEFA Champions League: Man United Get Bayern and Atletico as Arsenal Land Tough Draw

Manchester United’s Champions League return will see them take on German and Spanish powerhouses while Arsenal have a tricky draw.

Manchester United will navigate a challenging path in the 2025/26 Champions League, with the draw for the new league phase pitting them against European giants Bayern Munich and familiar rivals Atletico Madrid.

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Under UEFA's revamped Swiss-style format, the traditional group stage has been replaced by a single 36-team league. United will play eight different opponents—four at Old Trafford and four away—with two clubs drawn from each of the four seeding pots.

The draw has produced a series of compelling fixtures, rekindling historic rivalries and introducing new challenges for the Red Devils.

A Look at Man United’s Opponents

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Bayern Munich: The rivalry with the German champions is one of Europe's most storied. While United's legendary 1999 final victory remains a high point, Bayern has largely dominated recent encounters, winning both group-stage matches in 2023/24 and eliminating United from the quarter-finals in 2001, 2010, and 2014.

Atletico Madrid: United will be seeking their first-ever competitive win against the Spanish side. In four previous meetings, Atletico has emerged victorious twice, with two matches ending in draws. Most recently, they knocked United out of the Champions League last 16 in the 2021/22 season with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

AS Roma: United have a strong record against the Italian club, highlighted by a memorable 7-1 thrashing at Old Trafford in the 2007 Champions League quarter-finals. Their last meeting was a high-scoring Europa League semi-final in 2021, which United won 8-5 on aggregate.

Sporting CP: These fixtures will evoke memories of Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored decisive goals against his former club in both group-stage games during United's triumphant 2007/08 Champions League campaign.

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RB Leipzig: The head-to-head record is perfectly balanced after two dramatic encounters in the 2020/21 group stage. United secured a stunning 5-0 home victory, but a 3-2 defeat in the return fixture in Germany saw them eliminated from the competition.

Villarreal: A familiar foe, most remembered for the dramatic 2021 Europa League final where the Spanish side triumphed in a marathon penalty shootout. United did, however, claim victory in both group-stage matches the following season.

Sabah & Como: United will face both the Azerbaijani club Sabah and Italian side Como for the first time in their competitive history, adding two new names to the club's extensive European record.

Arsenal Not Having It Easy

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Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta | Imago

Meanwhile, Arsenal, last season’s losing finalists, have a series of challenging encounters. The club will face a formidable lineup including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Real Betis, Lille, Napoli, Sabah and Slavia Prague.

Under the current format, each team plays eight unique opponents—four at home and four away. This season's home fixtures will feature clashes against 15-time champions Real Madrid, German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund, French side Lille, and Azerbaijani club Sabah.