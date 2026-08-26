Benni McCarthy's Harambee Stars Face Growing Expectations Ahead of AFCON 2027

Benni McCarthy's Harambee Stars have been handed a major challenge that could shape Kenya's ambitions at AFCON 2027.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has challenged the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the Harambee Stars technical staff to create a comprehensive plan aimed at winning the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), not just successfully co-hosting it.

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Speaking on Tuesday after a meeting with the AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee, led by chairman Nicholas Musonye, Mvurya emphasised that Kenya must leverage its home advantage to make a serious bid for the continental championship.

"We are not just hosting the Africa Cup of Nations; we have to win," Mvurya stated. "Therefore, the Football Kenya Federation and the technical team of Harambee Stars will equally be looking at their roadmap."

Government Wants Harambee Stars to Go All the Way

He stressed that the strategy should focus on guiding Harambee Stars deep into the tournament's knockout stages with the ultimate goal of lifting the trophy.

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"A key objective is to ensure Harambee Stars have excellent preparation," he added. "A solid roadmap that will secure a win, whether in the quarter-finals, semi-finals, or ultimately, the final."

This call to action comes as Kenya, alongside co-hosts Uganda and Tanzania, has an automatic spot in the 2027 finals, marking its first appearance since 2019.

Despite this, Harambee Stars are placed in Group D for the qualifiers with South Africa, Guinea, and Eritrea, with matches scheduled between September 2026 and March 2027.

FKF and Technical Team Challenged to Produce Roadmap

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Mvurya confirmed that the government will fully support the FKF and the national team, coordinating with various agencies to ensure the country is prepared both on and off the field.

Regarding infrastructure, the Cabinet Secretary reported that the 60,000-seat Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City was 94% complete as of last week.

The main pitch is already laid, while two training facilities are at 50% and 40% completion. The stadium is projected to be ready by November.

Renovations at Kasarani and Nyayo stadiums are also underway to meet CAF standards, with Ulinzi and Police SACCO grounds designated as additional training venues.

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The 2027 tournament, scheduled from June 19 to July 17, will be the first AFCON co-hosted by three nations and the first held in East Africa since Ethiopia in 1976.