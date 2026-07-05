Gor Mahia Transfers: FKF Premier League Champions Closing in on Ghanaian Defender

Gor Mahia are reportedly close to signing a Ghanaian right-back who became a free agent after leaving Asante Kotoko.

Gor Mahia are reportedly closing in on the signing of another Ghanaian player after it emerged that they are in advanced talks with a key defender.

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According to Ghanaian outlet Apex Football, former Asante Kotoko right-back Emmanuel Kotei is set to begin a new chapter in his career with the record Kenyan champions after agreeing personal terms with the club.

The defender is expected to complete his medical examinations, with all key aspects of the deal reportedly finalised. Kotei will join Gor Mahia as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with the Ghanaian side.

This move marks Kotei's first professional venture outside of Ghana. He has established himself as one of the most dependable right-backs in the Ghana Premier League, and his transfer to East Africa is viewed as a significant step in his career.

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Shrewd Business from Gor Mahia

During his tenure with Asante Kotoko, Kotei became a key player, known for his defensive discipline, pace and ability to contribute to the attack from the flank. His consistent performances made him a valuable asset for the Porcupine Warriors.

The signing is a strategic move for Gor Mahia, aimed at bolstering their defensive lineup as they prepare for the upcoming season where they will challenge both domestically and on the continent in the CAF Champions League.

Acquiring an experienced player without a transfer fee is also a shrewd piece of business for Gor Mahia, allowing the club to allocate resources to other areas of the squad.

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The End for Lewis Bandi at K’Ogalo?

Pending a successful medical, Kotei will be officially unveiled by Gor Mahia, becoming the latest Ghanaian talent to join the club following in the footsteps of Enock Morrison, who left K’Ogalo last month after two successful seasons, as well as Ebenezer Assifuah and Ebenezer Adukwaw.

Gor Mahia appear keen to strengthen at right-back following the end of Philemon Otieno’s contract but given Paul Ochuoga has been the first-choice, it could also spell doom for Lewis Bandi, who joined the club last year but found it hard to nail down a regular starting place.