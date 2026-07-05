Lilian Odira Claims Biggest Amount at Prefontaine Classic as Faith Cherotich and Faith Kipyegon Earn Tidy Sum

Lilian Odira crosses the line to win the women's 800m at Prefontaine Classic. Image: Wanda Diamond League

Lilian Odira crosses the line to win the women's 800m at Prefontaine Classic. Image: Wanda Diamond League

Lilian Odira was among a few athletes who took home the most prize money at the Prefontaine Classic following his scintillating win in the 800m.

Lilian Odira was among athletes who walked away with the biggest prize money at the Prefontaine Classic, the Eugene Diamond League on Saturday.

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Odira stunned bitter rival Keely Hodgkinson with a powerful finishing kick to claim victory in the 800m race.

The world champion showed great quality in the home straight to overtake Olympic champion Hodgkinson, crossing the line in a season's best of 1:56.19. Hodgkinson settled for second in 1:56.73, with American Addison Wiley finishing third in 1:57.70.

The result was a repeat of their clash at last year's World Championships in Tokyo, where Odira also triumphed over the British star en route to the gold medal as she maintained her remarkable form since becoming world champion, reaching the podium in every race this season and sending a clear message to her rivals.

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Odira Earns Big as Kipyegon Misses Out

Following the win, Odira is set to pocket a bumper sum. While winners in other categories will take home $10,000 (Ksh1.3 million) each, Odira is among a few who will earn double as the women’s 800m was among those designated as a "Diamond+ Discipline” event at Prefontaine Classic.

That means Odira will earn $20,000 (Ksh2.6 million) for her win while Hodgkinson pockets $6,000 (Ksh775,298) for second place with $4,000 (Ksh516,865) going to Wiley for finishing third.

Meanwhile, Faith Kipyegon missed a chance to also claim $20,000 (Ksh2.6 million) after a surprise third-place finish in the women's mile.

The triple Olympic champion, who had maintained an unbeaten streak in the 1500m and mile since 2021, was overtaken by American Nikki Hiltz in the final stretch before Kenyan Dorcus Ewoi did the same for second place while the multiple Olympics and world champion settled for third.

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How Much Will Faith Cherotich Bank?

The women’s mile was also a "Diamond+ Discipline” event at Prefontaine Classic, with the $20,000 going to Hiltz, $6,000 to Ewoi while Kipyegon will take home $4,000. However, the 32-year-old is guaranteed a bumper sum in appearance fees.

World 3,000m steeplechase Faith Cherotich is among winners who took home the standard prize of $10,000 (Ksh1.3 million) after silencing bitter rival Winfred Yavi in Eugene.

The 21-year-old clocked an impressive 8:51.74, comfortably finishing ahead of Olympic champion Winfred Yavi of Bahrain, who came in second at 8:52.84. Tunisia's Marwa Bouzayani secured third place with a national record of 8:54.32.

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