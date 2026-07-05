Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool Cult Hero Makes Coaching Return With Struggling European Powerhouse

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to be unveiled as German national team coach.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to be unveiled as German national team coach.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has accepted to take over as Germany boss, returning to the dugout two years after leaving the Premier League giants.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly accepted take over as the coach of the German national team, marking his return to management after leaving Anfield in 2024.

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According to reports from journalist Fabrizio Romano, Klopp has agreed to succeed Julian Nagelsmann, who resigned following Germany's stunning Round of 32 elimination by Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup.

The move would see the Champions League and Premier League-winning coach step down from his current position as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.

The German Football Association (DFB) confirmed earlier this week that it intended to open discussions with Klopp, who has publicly expressed his interest in the high-profile role.

🚨🇩🇪 BREAKING: Jürgen Klopp as new Germany head coach, here we go! 💥



Klopp has accepted to take over; long term contract details, project and RB Group exit still under discussion, but he will be the new head coach.



RB considered Glasner as replacement but he signs at #NFFC.… pic.twitter.com/a5uULmyCJx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2026

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Currently in the United States providing World Cup analysis for German broadcaster Magenta TV, Klopp is now expected to negotiate his departure from Red Bull.

Klopp Admitted Interest in Germany Job

Jurgen Klopp has accepted the German national team job. Image: Imago

Speaking on his punditry duties, Klopp addressed the mounting speculation about his future and confirmed the ongoing talks.

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"Yes, I can confirm the talks," Klopp told Magenta. "Things moved pretty quickly. Julian stepped down. The DFB are looking for a successor. And they’re talking to me."

He acknowledged his contractual obligations to Red Bull but indicated a willingness to take on the national team challenge.

"I have an existing contract with Red Bull. I've said many times how much I enjoy this job," he explained. "As a person, I usually honour contracts. But I've also made it clear that I'm interested in talks with the DFB. I also have to speak with (Red Bull CEO) Oliver Mintzlaff. He’s my employer... I assume he won’t stand in the way."

What Ex-Liverpool Boss Shields Nagelsmann

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Julian Nagelsmann resigned after Germany's early World Cup elimination.| Imago

Klopp emphasised the need for significant changes within the German setup, absolving Nagelsmann of sole responsibility for the team's recent struggles.

"We have to change things fundamentally," he stated. "There will have to be intensive discussions, because, of course, the problems we currently have cannot be pinned only on Julian Nagelsmann. Julian is an exceptional coach, and he will be able to prove that time and again throughout his coaching career."

If appointed, Klopp would lead Germany into the 2028 European Championships, hosted across the UK and Ireland, as well as the 2030 World Cup in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.

The iconic manager shocked the football world in January 2024 by announcing his departure from Liverpool, citing exhaustion from the demands of the Premier League.

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