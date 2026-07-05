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Former Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia Coach Makes Surprise Bid for Scotland Manager Job

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 14:03 - 05 July 2026
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Former Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia Coach Bobby Williamson Makes Surprise Bid for Scotland Manager Job
Former Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia Coach Makes Surprise Bid for Scotland Manager Job Image source: BBC Sport
The former Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia coach believes his experience handling pressure in Africa makes him the right candidate for the Scotland job.
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Former Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia coach Bobby Williamson has thrown his hat into the ring for the vacant Scotland head coach position.

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Bobby Williamson proposed a "dream team" coaching staff that includes Ally McCoist, Scott Brown, and Kevin Thomson.

While he acknowledges his own name might not generate widespread excitement, he believes his proposed backroom team would capture the imagination of the Tartan Army.

Bobby Williamson: My CV Stacks Up Well for the Scotland Job

"I am not going to excite the Tartan Army, I know that for a fact," Williamson told BBC Radio Scotland. "But maybe with these future international coaches getting a go at it, that might excite them because of what they achieved with Scotland and their club sides."

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The proposed staff features prominent figures in Scottish football. McCoist, a former Rangers manager, also served as an assistant to Walter Smith with the national team.

Brown is a decorated former Celtic captain, and Thomson was part of the Rangers squad that reached a UEFA Cup final.

Williamson, who has been out of management for a decade, revealed he was inspired to act after reading reports about Steve Clarke's departure from the role while at his home in Nairobi.

"I've been out of the game for a while, but I was looking at the newspaper reports about who's favourite to get the job and I thought my CV stacks up very well," he explained.

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"I've managed two national teams here in Africa. In Uganda, we were getting 60,000 every home game, very passionate fans, and I handled that pressure okay."

He added, "I know the passion of the Scottish fans well, and they don't want to be let down, and I thought 'could I give it a go?'."

Williamson has already reached out to his former Rangers teammate McCoist. "My first text message was to Alistair McCoist, and I said I am thinking about doing this, and he said 'I'm in'," he revealed.

Bobby Williamson to Mentor Young Coaches

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His plan also involves mentoring younger coaches for the future of Scottish football. Brown and Thomson were both young midfielders during Williamson's tenure at Hibs.

"I'm thinking long term for Scotland's benefit…bring in some younger coaches so they get the international experience," he said.

"They certainly have that knowledge, but they have not really experienced the coaching side of the game at that level, and I thought, if I could help these guys, it would give Scotland options down the line and maybe some continuity."

Williamson's managerial career includes leading Kilmarnock to a Scottish Cup victory in 1997, guiding Plymouth Argyle to the Championship, and winning league and cup titles in Africa with Gor Mahia and Uganda, respectively.

Despite his ambitions, Williamson remains realistic about his chances, admitting it is a "big if." He has attempted to contact SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell but has yet to receive a response.

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