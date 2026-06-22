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Enock Morrison: FKF Premier League MVP Breaks Silence After Leaving Gor Mahia

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 19:06 - 22 June 2026
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Enock Morrison.
Ghanaian midfielder Enock Morrison has penned an emotional farewell to Gor Mahia following his departure to Sudanese giants Al Merrikh.
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Reigning FKF Premier League MVP Enock Morrison has penned a heartfelt goodbye to Gor Mahia and its supporters following his transfer to Sudanese powerhouse Al Merrikh.

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The Ghanaian midfielder departs after two influential seasons, where he became a pivotal figure in the club's return to the pinnacle of Kenyan football.

Al Merrikh officially announced Morrison's signing on Sunday, securing him on a three-year contract that runs until 2029. The move came after his contract with the Kenyan champions expired.

On Monday, Morrison took to social media to express his gratitude in an emotional message to the club and its community.

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"Thank you, Gor Mahia and the wonderful people of Kenya," he wrote.

Morrison Bids K’Ogalo Goodbye

"It has been an incredible two-year journey filled with unforgettable memories, success and support. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to wear this great club's colours and be part of such a passionate football family.

"As I begin a new chapter in my career, the time has come to say goodbye. Leaving is not easy because Kenya and Gor Mahia will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, management and the amazing fans for your unwavering support throughout my time at the club.

“I leave with great memories, including winning the league together, and I will forever cherish those moments. Wishing Gor Mahia continued success in the future. You will always have my respect and best wishes. Thank you for everything."

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The 26-year-old joined Gor Mahia in 2024 from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko and quickly cemented his place as a key player in the midfield. While his first season ended without a trophy, he was a standout performer, laying the groundwork for K'Ogalo's successful title push the following year.

Key Component in Gor’s Title Win

His efforts were instrumental in the club securing a record-extending 22nd league title. The former Black Stars midfielder's stellar season was capped with the highest individual accolades, as he was named both Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season at the FKF Premier League Awards early this month.

Over 31 league appearances, Morrison contributed three goals and four assists, creating over 20 chances for his teammates. However, his impact went far beyond statistics; his ability to control the game's tempo, win back possession, and dictate play frequently gave Gor Mahia a decisive edge over their opponents.

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His consistent excellence was recognized with 15 Man of the Match awards, numerous Team of the Week selections, and three Player of the Month nominations. Morrison's departure leaves a significant void as Gor Mahia prepares for its upcoming CAF Champions League campaign, forcing the club to find a replacement capable of matching his midfield dominance.

Morrison leaves Kenya as a league champion and the division's best player, having firmly established himself as one of the most respected midfielders to have played in the FKF Premier League in recent years.

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