Mildred Cheche Reveals Why Beating South Africa Away Was Key to Junior Starlets' World Cup Dream

The Junior Starlets coach believes Kenya has what it takes to overcome South Africa and qualify for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche is confident Kenya has what it takes to secure a place at the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup after a commanding performance against South Africa in the first leg of the final qualifying round.

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Junior Starlets took a major step towards qualification with an impressive 2-0 away victory over South Africa at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on July 4, 2026. Brenda Achieng and Faith Boke found the back of the net to hand Kenya a crucial first-leg advantage.

With the decisive return leg set to be played in Nairobi, Cheche believes the team is well-positioned to finish the job and book a place at the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

Mildred Cheche: The Girls Did Extremely Well

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Speaking after the match, Mildred Cheche praised her players for rising to the occasion, noting that they executed the game plan with discipline and maturity despite the challenge of playing away from home.

The tactician said the result was a significant step towards achieving their dream of qualifying for the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup, adding that the team had been thoroughly prepared for the encounter and justified the hard work they had put in during training.

Mildred Cheche highlighted her players' composure throughout the match, explaining that they remained calm in possession, stuck to their style of play and made the most of the opportunities they created.

She added that their efficiency in front of goal ultimately made the difference and expressed pride in the character, focus and determination the squad displayed from start to finish.

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“An away game is the first step towards going to the World Cup. The girls did extremely well; they prepared well and delivered even under pressure, so I am very proud of them,” Mildred Cheche said.

“We were able to play our game, the girls were composed, and the chances we got, we utilised, so that went well for us.”

On her part, Lindey Weey attributed the victory to the team's unity and shared determination, saying every player understood the importance of the occasion and was committed to achieving the same objective.

She explained that the squad drew motivation from the desire to make Kenyans proud while also rewarding the unwavering support of their families, adding that everyone gave their all to ensure the team secured a positive result away from home.

“We had teamwork, and we knew we were fighting one course. We wanted to do it for our country and our parents,” she revealed.

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