Letsile Tebogo Left Frustrated With Himself After Loss to Tate Taylor at Prefontaine Classic

Letsile Tebogo Left Frustrated With Himself After Loss to Tate Taylor at Prefontaine Classic

Letsile Tebogo Left Frustrated With Himself After Loss to Tate Taylor at Prefontaine Classic

Letsile Tebogo candidly reflected on his performance after finishing behind Tate Taylor, admitting his biggest frustration came from his own execution rather than his preparation.

Letsile Tebogo has expressed disappointment with his performance after a second-place finish behind American wunderkind Tate Taylor at the Prefontaine Classic.

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The reigning Olympic 200m champion crossed the finish line in 19.93 seconds behind the 18-year-old who clocked a personal best time of 19.75 seconds. Makanakaishe Charamba rounded up the podium in 20.11 seconds.

The race was Letsile Tebogo’s third 200m in the Diamond League series, following his second-place finish in Rabat in 19.96 seconds and his win in Oslo in 19.84 seconds.

Letsile Tebogo: I Went There Hoping for a Miracle

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Speaking after the race, Letsile Tebogo admitted he was frustrated with his performance after failing to carry out the race plan he and his team had prepared.

The former world 100m silver medallist acknowledged that his execution on the track fell short of expectations, explaining that he lost focus on his strategy and instead relied on circumstances to work in his favour.

Despite the disappointment, Letsile Tebogo remains optimistic, insisting the setback will serve as a valuable lesson and that he will work with his team to address the mistakes before his next race.

He revealed that his preparations had gone well, noting that training sessions had been productive and that he had arrived at the Prefontaine Classic in excellent physical condition.

Letsile Tebogo felt his fitness was not the issue, believing he was capable of producing a much faster performance. Taking full responsibility for the result, he expressed regret at not making the most of his current form but vowed to learn from the experience and return stronger in future competitions.

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“I’m disappointed in myself because I didn’t execute the race the way I had planned to in my mind. I just went there and hoped for a miracle,” Letsile Tebogo told Flo Track.

“I don’t know what I was up to, but everything happens for a reason, and we will come back and correct that mistake.

“We have been putting everything together in training, and the body has been feeling good and in top form. I blame myself for today’s performance; we could have gone faster. So, I’m really disappointed in myself.”

Letsile Tebogo on Being a Source of Inspiration to the Next Generation

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Letsile Tebogo added that one of his greatest ambitions extends beyond winning medals, explaining that he hopes his achievements will inspire future generations to embrace athletics.

He noted that if his success encourages more young people to take up track and field and believe in their potential, he would consider that a lasting legacy.

Letsile Tebogo added that he wants to be remembered as someone who helped transform perceptions of the sport, expressing hope that those who follow in his footsteps will continue building on the foundation he has helped create.