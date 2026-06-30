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AFC Leopards Reveal Ksh79 Million Bill Threatening to Stall Ingwe - ‘Very Serious Risk’

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 16:30 - 30 June 2026
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AFC Leopards treasurer Newton Lime addressing members at the club's Annual General Meeting. Image: AFC Leopards
AFC Leopards treasurer Newton Lime has disclosed a significant fee the club was recently slapped with which could hugely impact their operations.
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AFC Leopards have revealed improved financial figures but laid bare some of their biggest challenges and one of them is a Ksh79 million bill that has left the club’s leadership worried.

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Ingwe had their Annual General Meeting on Sunday where club treasurer Newton Lime announced that the FKF Premier League runners-ups had generated over Ksh145.2 million in the year ending December 31, 2025 with a Ksh16.2 million surplus.

Key revenue generators for Leopards were their sponsors Betika, Azam TV as well as Football Kenya Federation, contributing Ksh107.4 million of the total revenue, while another Ksh23 million came from ticket and merchandise sales, Ksh8.7 million from membership fees and Ksh5.92 million from donations.

The club’s expenses consumed Ksh129 million of the Ksh145.2 million generated over that financial period, leaving Ingwe with a surplus of Ksh16.2 million.

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The Ksh79 Million Bill Worrying Leopards

Lime revealed that the club’s total liabilities now stand at 125.79 million but it does not include a new Ksh79 million legal bill that the club has been slapped with this year which has left the National Executive Committee (NEC) with a big headache.

“We have a risk debt somewhere that will cost us. Our lawyers are currently asking us Ksh79 million because of the case of Nsejjere,” Lime told memebers during the AGM.

The amount is a legal bill slapped on Leopards, stemming from a disputed kit supply deal between Leopards and Nsejjere Sports LLC that was signed in 2011, the company accusing Ingwe of breach of contract.

Nsejjere Sports went to court to stop Leopards from using, selling or merchandising replica jerseys, T-shirts and caps that were not supplied by the company, arguing that its seven-year contract with the club has not yet expired.

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The kit manufacturer claimed to have invested Sh22.5 million to establish a factory line dedicated to producing AFC Leopards merchandise before the relationship broke down while also alleging that the club signed another merchandise deal while their agreement was still in place.

How Legal Demand Could Impact Ingwe

Nsejjere president Nasser Kilimana further claimed that Leopards later requested that the agreement be renegotiated because new officials had taken office and had not yet received details of the original contract but the club did not respond to their subsequent communication, forcing the company to file a suit, which is still active.

“It is a case that is currently disturbing us as a NEC. It is a very serious risk to the club. The case came from a former kit sponsorship deal. It is ongoing at Milimani Law Courts after being moved from the United States. It is a very dangerous animal for us,” Lime further stated.

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The case, in which Nsejjere is seeking general damages for breach of contract and loss of revenue, will be part of Leopards’ liabilities for the financial year ending December 31, 2026, clawing away the major gains the club has made in clearing their debts.

Leopards are now grappling with how to deal with the huge fee and are worried that it could gobble up most of what the club is generating, leaving it in financial ruin.

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