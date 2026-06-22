Lionel Messi Sets New World Cup Record as His Brace Sends Argentina to Knockout Round

Lionel Messi made World Cup history after becoming the all-time top scorer in the tournament following his two goals against Austria.

When Lionel Messi curled a signature left-footed shot into the net against Austria, it was more than just a goal to give Argentina an early advantage in their second World Cup match.

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It was a history-making moment for the 38-year-old, who became the tournament's all-time leading goalscorer and reaffirmed his status as a titan of world football.

He wasn't finished there. Messi later added a second, tapping in from close range in a crowded penalty area to seal a 2-0 victory. The goal cemented a blistering start to the tournament for the defending champions.

Following a hat-trick in the opening match and his record-breaking brace against Austria, Messi is a formidable contender for the Golden Boot. It remains one of the few individual accolades he has yet to win at the finals. With a final group game against Jordan still to play, his tally could well increase.

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Messi Matches Other Greats

The Inter Miami forward has now scored in six consecutive World Cup matches, a rare feat matched only by France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho in 1958. No player in history has ever scored in seven straight games.

According to Opta, Messi has also created more chances than any other player in World Cup history and is just one assist shy of surpassing his idol, Diego Maradona, for the most assists since records began in 1966.

While a new generation of stars like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Vinicius Jr are making their presence felt, they must first overcome the enduring brilliance of Messi to claim the throne.

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So, how does Messi, who turns 39 on Wednesday and has spent the last three years in Major League Soccer (MLS), continue to deliver such dominant performances on the world's biggest stage?

The Secret to Longevity

After Argentina's exit to France in a thrilling seven-goal encounter at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, it seemed Messi's days of defining the tournament might be over. Yet, four years later in Qatar, he captained his nation to glory with seven goals. Now, he has become the first player to score in six successive World Cup matches.

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Olivier Giroud, a member of the French team that won in 2018 and still playing in Ligue 1 at 39, understands the mindset required. He believes an athlete's internal drive is more critical than competing with younger players.

"It's clear just how passionate Messi still is for football," Giroud told BBC. "You can tell it's in his DNA to always be a competitor and to try and outdo himself more than anyone else. Playing at a high level at our age, you have to pay close attention to your lifestyle—how you sleep, your diet, and taking care of your body."

For Giroud, the essential element is "still having the desire, the motivation, the passion, to keep going."