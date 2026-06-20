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Gor Mahia and Tusker FC Learn Schedule for Multi-Million CAF Inter-Club Competitions

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 13:09 - 20 June 2026
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Gor Mahia and Tusker FC Learn Schedule for Multi-Million CAF Inter-Club Competitions.
Kenya’s representatives in CAF inter-club competitions Gor Mahia and Tusker FC now know when they will begin their continental assignments.
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Gor Mahia and Tusker FC have just a little over two months before they embark on continental assignments.

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FKF Premier League winners Gor Mahia will play in the CAF Champions League while Tusker FC, who claimed the FKF Cup, will fly Kenya’s flag in the second tier Confederation Cup.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the schedule for inter-club competitions with the first round of preliminary matches set to take place between September 4 and 13 while the next are scheduled from October 16-25.

Gor Mahia and Tusker will start their campaign at the first preliminary round before the second one where they could be paired against an African giant.

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If they navigate this tough round and make it to the group stage, they will begin their six-match assignment on November 27 with the games running up to January 23, 2027.

Huge Financial Rewards at Stake

The quarter-finals are scheduled between February 26 and Mar 7 next year while the semis will take place from April 9-17, giving way to a two-legged final scheduled between May 9 and 31.

There are great financial incentives that should serve as motivation for the Kenyan clubs as they are both assured $100,000 (Ksh12.9 million) in solidarity payment from CAF which is meant to ease travel burdens on clubs.

However, from the group stage, Gor Mahia would unlock $700,000 (Ksh90 million) if they make it this far in the Champions League while Tusker would be guaranteed $400,000 (Ksh51.7 million) for a similar achievement in the Confederation Cup with the amount increasing as they progress.

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Clubs which will participate in the CAF competitions have up to June 30 to obtain the necessary license after complying with strict club licensing regulations.

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