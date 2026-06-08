Gor Mahia Boss on Why Most New Signings Will Come from Kenya

The Ghanaian coach has explained why he will not be looking outside Kenya as he seeks reinforcements to his squad.

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor has identified main areas that he wants to strengthen and he will not be going outside the country for talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‎K'Ogalo have just won the title but are already planning ahead given next season will come with the added duties of CAF Champions League football.

‎To retain their title and compete in the Champions League, the Kenyan champions will need quality in depth and Akonnor has narrowed down on the main positions that need reinforcement.

‎"We have to strengthen in positions that need depth and of course, we need some creativity and fire up front," Akonnor told NTV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‎"We have looked into it deeply and we have an idea of the kind of players we need to bring on board to help us."

Gor Mahia Coach Shopping Locally

‎The Ghanaian coach hopes to get quality Kenyan players who can boost his team as they challenge on multiple fronts, resisting the temptation to go foreign even after the likes of his compatriots Enock Morrison, Ebenezer Aduk-Waw, Ebenezer Asifuah played a key part in the league title win.

‎"We have a rough idea of the kind of players who we want to come in and help us. We are ahead of time in planning already. And that is how our work ethics goes," he went on.

‎"We are looking for maybe one or two signings but the majority of our signings will be from Kenya. We will rely on Kenyan players because it is their league and it is important that we grow them and improve them as players."

Advertisement

Advertisement