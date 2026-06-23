World Cup Golden Boot Race: Messi, Mbappe and Haaland in Tight Battle But Who Else Can Join Them?

The 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race is heating up with Lionel Messi leading, followed by Klylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland but more could crash the party.

The 2026 World Cup has already delivered a thrilling spectacle, with the world's biggest stars living up to their reputations on the grandest stage.

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The battle for the Golden Boot is well underway, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland all finding the back of the net with remarkable consistency. Each has scored multiple goals in their first two group stage matches, setting a blistering pace for the tournament's top scorer award.

Argentina's Lionel Messi added two goals against Austria in a 2-0 victory on Monday, building on his sensational hat-trick in the opening match against Algeria. Not to be outdone, France's Kylian Mbappe also scored a brace in his team's dominant 3-0 win over Iraq.

Harry Kane in With a Chance

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Meanwhile, Erling Haaland's two goals were crucial in securing a narrow 3-2 victory for Norway against Senegal.

The results set up a tantalising Group I finale, with France and Norway set to face off in a decisive match on June 26.

England captain Harry Kane will also be looking to add to his tally. After scoring twice in the Three Lions' opening game against Croatia, he has a chance to climb the goal-scoring charts in Tuesday's match against Ghana.

2026 World Cup Top Scorers So Far

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Lionel Messi, Argentina: 5

Kylian Mbappe, France: 4

Erling Haaland, Norway: 4

Denis Undav, Germany: 3 (2 assists)

Jonathan David, Canada: 3

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Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain: 2 (1 assist)

Maximiliano Araujo: Uruguay: 2 (1 assist)

Ayase Ueda, Japan: 2 (1 assist)

Crysencio Summerville, Netherlands: 2 (1 assist)

Cody Gakpo, Netherlands: 2 (1 assist)

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Vinicius Junior, Brazil: 2 (1 assist)

Folarin Balugon, United States: 2

Harry Kane, England: 2

Matheus Cunha, Brazil: 2

Kai Havertz, Germany: 2

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Yasin Ayari, Sweden: 2

Elijah Just, New Zealand: 2

Johan Manzambi, Switzerland: 2

Cyle Larin, Canada: 2

Brian Brobbey, Netherlands: 2

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Ismael Salibari, Morocco: 2