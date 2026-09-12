Gor Mahia Defender Outlines Best Strategy to Upset Pyramids in Cairo

The centre-back has explained how the Kenyan champions can surprise the Egyptian side and seal CAF Champions League qualification.

Defender Frank Odhiambo has called for belief and focus as Gor Mahia prepare for their crucial CAF Champions League return leg against Pyramids FC in Cairo, where they must overturn a two-goal deficit.

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The Kenyan champions departed from Nairobi on Friday morning, heading directly to the Egyptian capital for the decisive fixture. The match is scheduled for Sunday at the 30 June Stadium, where Pyramids hold a significant advantage after their 2-0 first-leg victory at Nyayo National Stadium last week.

Despite the setback on home soil, Odhiambo, who played in the first encounter, is confident that the tie is far from over.

“We know the first leg did not go the way we wanted, but the tie is not finished,” Odhiambo stated. “We have another 90 minutes, and we have to believe that we can change the situation.”

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Gor Mahia Defender Explains Best Approach

In Nairobi, Pyramids established their lead with an early fifth-minute goal from El Karti, which was later compounded by a Mahmoud Saber strike in first half stoppage time. Although Gor Mahia showed significant improvement after halftime, their failure to capitalise on scoring chances has left them with a mountain to climb in Cairo.

To keep their Champions League hopes alive, Charles Akonnor’s squad must score at least twice without reply to force a penalty shootout. A victory by a three-goal margin would secure their progression outright.

Odhiambo confirmed that the team has analysed their performance and is ready to make amends. “We have looked at the mistakes we made in Nairobi, and we know what we need to improve. In Cairo, we have to be more compact, more aggressive and better with the ball,” the defender explained.

Individually, Odhiambo earned praise from Pyramids coach Rulani Mokwena, who had singled him out as a key player before the match. Mokwena commended the defender's strength in duels and his composure on the ball.

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Frank Odhiambo on Importance of Belief

“We expect a very difficult match because Pyramids are a strong team, especially when they have the ball. But we also have quality players, and we must go there believing in ourselves,” Odhiambo added.

The defender stressed the importance of a resilient mindset, urging his teammates not to be intimidated by the first-leg result. “Our mentality has to be very strong. We cannot go to Cairo thinking about the two goals we conceded. We have to think about scoring and fighting for every opportunity.”

He pointed to Gor’s improved second-half performance in Nairobi as a source of encouragement. “We created problems for them in the second half when we played with confidence and moved the ball quickly. That is something we have to take into the second leg from the first minute,” he said.

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