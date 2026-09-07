Pyramids FC Coach Rulani Mokwena Remains Tight-Lipped on Tactics Ahead of Gor Mahia Rematch

Pyramids FC coach Rulani Mokwena has kept his plans under wraps ahead of the decisive return leg against Gor Mahia in the CAF Champions League.

Pyramids FC head coach Rulani Mokwena has refused to detail his tactical game plan following his side's 2-0 victory over Gor Mahia in the first leg of their 2026/27 CAF Champions League preliminary round tie at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, September 6.

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Goals from Walid El Karti in the fifth minute and Mahmoud Saber on the stroke of halftime handed the Egyptian powerhouses a commanding lead to take back to North Africa.

However, despite holding a crucial two-goal advantage, Rulani Mokwena remained strictly tight-lipped when pressed by reporters about his strategic setup for the upcoming second leg in Cairo.

Rulani Mokwena: Respecting Charles Akonnor and Protecting the Squad Strategy

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Speaking during his post-match press briefing, the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician emphasised that discussing technical details publicly would be disrespectful to Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor, while also risking his team's strategic discipline before the aggregate tie is officially settled.

Rulani Mokwena stressed that the two-legged nature of continental competition requires total professionalism and discretion until the final whistle is blown in Egypt:

"I don't want to talk too much tactics because I've got to respect the opposition coach. I've got to respect my team also because there's still a second leg to play. So, I don't want to talk too much about game plans and tactics and all of these things," Rulani Mokwena said.

Rulani Mokwena Praises Pyramids' First-Leg Execution

While keeping his future blueprint under wraps, Mokwena expressed high satisfaction with how his playing unit executed their game plan in Nairobi.

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Facing a fiery atmosphere at the Nyayo National Stadium, Pyramids FC absorbed early pressure and neutralised Gor Mahia's midfield combinations.

The South African manager reiterated his mutual respect for the opposition coaching staff while reinforcing that Pyramids' tactical execution on the day was near-flawless.

"I don't want to talk tactics because, as I said, I've got to respect the opposition coach and respect my team also because we've got a second leg to play, you know. So, we did some good things today, some very, very good things. And tactically, I thought we were spot on today," he added.

The victory puts Pyramids FC in firm control of the tie as they look to secure a place in the second preliminary round against either South Sudan's El Merreikh Bentiu or Somalia's Heegan FC.

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However, with Gor Mahia showing improved rhythm during the second half of the first leg fixture, Rulani Mokwena’s refusal to reveal his hand underscores his cautious approach to securing qualification.