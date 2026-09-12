Ultimate Championship: Full Day 2 Schedule as Dorcus Ewoi Eyes Ksh19 Million Windfall

The inaugural World Athletics Championships enters the second day on Saturday and here is the full timetable of events in East African time.

The inaugural World Athletics Championships is up and running and after the opening day delivered fireworks in Budapest, Hungary, action moves to Day 2 on Saturday.

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Multiple Olympics and world champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Olympics champion Masai Russell and Mondo Duplantis were among the winners of the trophy and $150,000 (Ksh19.4 million) cash prize on Friday.

Ingebrigtsen showed his class to win the 5,000m while Russell extended her unbeaten streak by making it 11 wins in a row when she claimed the 110m hurdles crown before Duplantis was crowned the pole vault ultimate champion.

Dorcus Ewoi Carries Kenya’s Hopes

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Dorcus Ewoi is eyeing Ultimate Championship glory. Image: Imago

On Saturday, there will be nine finals to be contested with the massive cash prize at stake for those running on the day.

Among those running in the finals on Day 2 is Kenya’s Dorcus Ewoi, the world 1,500m silver medalist, who will be flying the country’s flag over the distance in the absence of Faith Kipyegon.

Ewoi’s competitors include Britain’s Georgia Hunter Bell, Jessica Hull of Australia and American Nikki Hiltz, who have had epic battles with Kipyegon over the years.

However, the biggest threat will likely come from Poland’s Klaudia Kazimierska, who won the Diamond League title in Brussels last week, in a meet-record time of 3:54.05 as Ewoi finished second.

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ULTIMATE CHAMPIONSHIP: DAY 2 FULL SCHEDULE

(All Events in East African Time)

7:08pm: Women’s 400m Final

7:13pm: Women’s Javelin Throw Final

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7:18pm: Men’s 400m Final

7:26pm: Men’s 800m Semi-Final

7:43pm: Women’s Pole Vault Final

7:46pm: Women’s 400m Hurdles Semi-Final

8:04pm: Women’s 100m Semi-Final

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8:21pm: Men’s 100m Semi-Final

8:36: Women’s 1,500m Semi-Final

Kenya’s Dorcus Ewoi among Participants

8:44pm: Men’s Long Jump Final

8:57pm: Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-Final

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9:18pm: Women’s 800m Final

9:38pm: Women’s 100m Final