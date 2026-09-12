Harambee Stars Defender Plays 90 Minutes as English Championship Club Suffers Worst Defeat in Five Years

Zak Vyner was part of a Wrexham team that was thrashed 6-0. Image: Imago/Wrexham

Zak Vyner was part of a Wrexham team that was thrashed 6-0. Image: Imago/Wrexham

The Kenyan star was part of a defence that conceded six goals as West Ham ran riot at home to pile more misery on the expensively assembled squad.

Harambee Stars defender Zak Vyner was involved for the entire game as his club Wrexham were handed their biggest loss in over five years.

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Wrexham experienced their most significant loss since Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over, as a dominant West Ham side secured a resounding 6-0 victory on Friday.

The Welsh club, which has enjoyed a remarkable ascent with three consecutive promotions to reach the Championship, was thoroughly outclassed by a West Ham team relegated from the Premier League last season.

This six-goal drubbing surpasses the club's previous heaviest defeat under the current ownership—a 5-0 loss to Stockport County in League Two back in September 2023.

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"Very tough. A very tough night," admitted Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson. "I've got to analyze myself and have that accountability. I'll be looking at what I should have done better."

Vyner Part of a Leaky Wrexham’s Defence

Vyner, playing his second straight game, having been benched for a couple of matches, played on the right side of a three-man defence but Wrexham were totally outclassed by West Ham.

The match was played in front of 59,712 spectators at London Stadium, setting a new attendance record for a game involving Wrexham. The previous high was 54,096 for an FA Cup tie against Liverpool at Anfield in January 1970.

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Despite the pre-match excitement Parkinson had described, Wrexham's optimism quickly evaporated. West Ham seized control early, with England international Jarrod Bowen and forward Joel Piroe establishing a 2-0 lead by halftime.

The second half saw the floodgates open as Konstantinos Mavropanos, Valentín Castellanos, Mohamadou Kante, and Manor Solomon all scored, compounding Wrexham's misery.

Wrexham's best opportunity came when the score was just 1-0, but a goal-line clearance from Mavropanos denied George Dobson an equaliser. After that, West Ham took complete control.

Parkinson Lost for Words After Heavy Loss

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"For 25 minutes we were in it, then two moments where our defending wasn't good enough," Parkinson reflected. "The third goal really killed us. Part of me is being reasonable and saying these are a very good side, a multimillion-pound attacking force that should be in the Premier League."

Vyner had one of the lowest ratings in the game with Flashcore giving him 5.3 despite his 86% pass accuracy from his 73 touches of the ball, having won eight duels.

The result marks a difficult start to the Championship campaign for Wrexham, who have managed only one win in their first seven matches. The team currently sits closer to the relegation zone than the promotion places.

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