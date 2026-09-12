Sunderland vs Arsenal: Preview, Team News, Possible Lineups and Score Prediction as Mikel Arteta Eyes Perfect Four

Mikel Arteta will be looking for a fourth straight Premier League win as his Arsenal visit Sunderland and here is all you need to know about the clash.

Sunderland are set to host Premier League champions Arsenal at the Stadium of Light this Saturday in a fixture humorously dubbed the "Granit Xhaka derby."

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The Black Cats enter the contest on the back of a 1-0 victory over Hull City in the EFL Cup, while the Gunners also secured a 1-0 win in their midweek Champions League clash against Napoli.

Match Preview

Arsenal's recent encounter with Chelsea was billed as a classic defence-versus-attack showdown, but it was Mikel Arteta's formidable frontline that ultimately overwhelmed the Blues' defence.

Despite a brief scare from a Morgan Rogers volley, a spirited comeback led by Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard secured the win, marking only the second time in 22 years that Arsenal have won their opening three Premier League matches.

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The Gunners have won their first four league games only five times in their history, most recently in the 2022-23 season.

Arteta's side is currently on a five-game winning streak across all competitions following their hard-fought victory in Naples. Their defensive record is equally impressive, having conceded just one goal in each of their competitive games this season, including the Community Shield. Statistically, they boast the lowest expected goals against (xG) in the league at just 0.93.

Interestingly, while Arsenal have faced only six shots on target in the Premier League, their upcoming opponents, Sunderland, have conceded even fewer, with just five shots on goal against them so far.

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While Arsenal have begun their European campaign, Sunderland supporters are looking ahead to their own Europa League adventure, which kicks off on September 16 against AZ Alkmaar. Manager Regis Le Bris's team has already advanced in the EFL Cup, defeating Hull City thanks to a second-half goal from Chemsdine Talbi.

This cup success extended Sunderland's unbeaten streak to three games, following a 1-0 win against Fulham and a 1-1 draw with Brentford in the league. The Black Cats have relied on late goals, with an Enzo Le Fee penalty securing a point against the Bees. They currently sit with a goal difference of zero, a unique statistic in the division.

Last season's corresponding fixture saw a dramatic 2-2 draw, memorable for Brian Brobbey's heroics. However, Arsenal dominated the reverse fixture with a 3-0 home win in February, extending their unbeaten Premier League run against Sunderland to 17 games, a streak dating back to a 2009 defeat inflicted by a Darren Bent goal.

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Team News

Mikel Arteta was able to rotate his squad against Napoli but remains without Cristhian Mosquera (muscle) and Jurrien Timber (groin), who are both doubtful for Saturday. Long-term absentee William Saliba (back) is also unavailable.

Despite this, Arsenal have no new injury concerns from their European outing. Key players like Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Riccardo Calafiori are expected to return to the starting lineup.

For Sunderland, Regis Le Bris reported no new injuries from their recent matches. However, Habib Diarra is sidelined for six to eight weeks with a thigh injury, and winger Romaine Mundle is out for the remainder of 2026 following knee surgery. Malick Fofana, who played 79 minutes in the cup, could make his full Premier League debut, likely supporting the returning Brian Brobbey up front.

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Possible Starting Lineups

Sunderland: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Danso, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Angulo, Le Fee, Fofana; Brobbey

Arsenal: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

Prediction: Sunderland 1-3 Arsenal

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