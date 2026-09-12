Jakob Ingebrigtsen Shrugs Off Doubts Over Ultimate Showdown with Josh Kerr - ‘You Can’t Fake Fitness’

The Norwegian scorched a strong field to win the 5,000m at the Ultimate Championship and he is now targeting a double with bitter rival Josh Kerr standing on the way.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen is healthy and ready for a showdown with nemesis Josh Kerr at the World Athletic Ultimate Championship.

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Ingebrigtsen demonstrated his return to peak form with a stunning victory in the 5,000m on the opening day of the first-ever Ultimate Championship in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.

The Norwegian star unleashed a powerful finishing kick to claim the $150,000 (Ksh19.4 million) prize, leaving a world-class field in his wake.

In a tactical race devoid of pacemakers or wavelight technology, Ingebrigtsen proved that a massive prize purse is motivation enough. The reigning Olympic champion clocked a time of 12:59.24, marking only the second sub-13-minute performance of his career and confirming his recovery from recent injuries.

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Ingebrigtsen Sends Defiant Message

“Doubt me now @ultimateathleticschampionship 5000m Champion,” Ingebrigtsen posted on social media after the race.

The race began cautiously, with Ingebrigtsen settling at the back of the pack for the initial laps. He gradually moved through the field, positioning himself in the middle before making his decisive move. On the final lap, he appeared boxed in but expertly maneuvered into lane two off the final turn, splitting the leaders and storming to the finish line.

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His explosive sprint left a tight pack of six athletes battling for the remaining podium spots. World champion Cole Hocker of the USA secured second place with a season's best of 13:00.05, followed closely by fellow American Parker Wolfe, who finished third in 13:00.13.

Norwegian Ready for Josh Kerr and Co

Ingebrigtsen, who is also expected to compete in the 1,500m on Sunday, has firmly announced his presence at this lucrative new championship and he has a message for his next competitors including Kerr.

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“There are a lot of runners that want to be a little bit fast but at the end of the day, it is all about winning,” he told the media while looking forward to Sunday’s 1,500m final.

“It has been incredible what we have been able to do in the last three months but at the same time, you can’t really fake fitness. You can do whatever you want but at the end of the day, you have to train and put in the work,” added the Norwegian, who has struggled with an Achilles problem over the last one year.