Gor Mahia Coach Demands Change Ahead of Pyramids Return Leg: 'That Is Why We Lost'

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor has demanded a change in approach as they seek to overturn their first-leg defeat in the return leg.

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor has called on his players to show greater discipline and stick to his game plan as they face the daunting task of overturning a two-goal deficit against Egypt's Pyramids FC.

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The Kenyan champions trail 2-0 ahead of the CAF Champions League first qualifying round, second-leg match, scheduled for Sunday at Cairo’s 30 June Stadium.

Charles Akonnor Blames Failure to Follow Instructions

Reflecting on the first-leg defeat, Akonnor expressed his frustration, saying his team failed to execute the strategies they had perfected during training.

"We trained and did very well, but when we played on Sunday, they didn’t follow my instructions," Akonnor told Nation Sport.

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"It is professionalism to do what the coach instructs rather than what you feel as a player on the pitch. That is why we lost."

The Ghanaian coach pointed to a late-game shift as evidence that Gor Mahia were capable of competing differently against the Egyptian side.

"You saw when I made changes, became angry, and instructed them to play my style; we changed the tempo of the game. Had they done what I instructed, Pyramids wouldn’t have dominated and played like they were the home team," he added.

Midfield Struggles Expose Gor's Weakness

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Akonnor was particularly critical of his midfield, which he felt was completely outplayed by Pyramids. He started Alpha Onyango, Patrick Essombe and Ebenezer Ocran in the middle before later bringing on Ben Stanley for Essombe.

According to the coach, Gor Mahia’s struggles in midfield allowed Pyramids to take control of the match and put sustained pressure on the Kenyan champions' defence.

"We performed poorly in the midfield, and that was our source of weakness which allowed them into the game," he explained.

Gor Mahia Need Courage in Cairo

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Despite the home defeat, Akonnor remains hopeful that Gor Mahia can produce a positive result in Cairo and keep their continental campaign alive.

However, he believes the players must show greater courage and self-belief than they did in the first leg. "In football, everything is possible, but the players have to believe in themselves," Akonnor stated. "Without courage, self-belief, and confidence, they won’t go anywhere."