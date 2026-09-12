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Stanley Wilson: Swedish Club Provides Positive Update on Injured Kenyan Midfielder

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 09:22 - 12 September 2026
Kenyan star Stanley Wilson playing for Swedish side AIK. Image: Imago
The Harambee Stars utility man has not played since June but he could be back to action in the coming weeks.
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Kenyan midfielder Stanley Wilson is nearing a return to action after an injury that has kept him out for over three months.

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Wilson suffered a groin injury and has not played since turning out for Harambee Stars against Lesotho on June 7 and last featured for his Swedish club AIK on May 30.

The utility man, who can play in midfield and at full-back, is coming up well in his recovery process with AIK stating that he is now able to do light work on the grass.

“Stanley Wilson is in rehabilitation for a groin injury. Conducts rehabilitation in the gym and on the football field according to a set schedule,” the club said while proving a squad injury update ahead of Saturday’s league match against Vasteras.

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Harambee Stars Defender Tips Rising Star Stanley Wilson for Big Future in Sweden
Stanley Wilson at AIK.

Wilson has primarily featured as a full-back this season and had been on a good run before the injury struck, having been trusted in a left-back or left wing-back role by Spanish coach Jose Riveiro.

AIK In a Title Fight After Good Run

Before his setback, Wilson had played in 10 straight league matches and 14 in total for his club, earning him a call-up to the Harambee Stars squad for the June friendlies against Lesotho.

The former Kariobangi Sharks star’s strong form under Riveiro was rewarded with a new three-year contract in June and he will be looking to return to action soon as his club challenges for the league title.

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Wilson has missed his club’s last 11 matches but AIK have coped well as they have won seven of them, drawing two and losing as many.

AIK’s good form has seen them move to third place on the Swedish top flight table with 32 points, five behind leaders Hammarby, but with a game in hand.

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