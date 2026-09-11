Advertisement

Charles Akonnor Reveals How Gor Mahia Plan to Overturn Pyramids FC Deficit in Return Leg

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 09:52 - 11 September 2026
Gor Mahia Coach Breaks Silence on APS Bomet Thrashing As He Warns AFC Leopards Ahead of Mashemeji Derby
Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor. Image: Gor Mahia - Photo: IMAGO
Charles Akonnor has revealed how Gor Mahia plan to approach their crucial return leg against Pyramids FC as they look to overturn the first-leg deficit in Cairo.
Advertisement

Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has urged his players to stay focused, confident, and tactically disciplined as the Kenyan champions prepare to face Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids FC in the decisive second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary-round clash.

Advertisement

K'Ogalo enter the return leg at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo needing to overturn a two-goal deficit following a 2-0 defeat in the opening fixture at Nyayo National Stadium.

Despite the steep hill left to climb, the Ghanaian tactician remains confident that his side can pull off a dramatic turnaround if they eliminate defensive mistakes and exert maximum control in midfield.

Charles Akonnor Praises Squad Seriousness in Training

Advertisement

Heading into the Cairo trip, Charles Akonnor expressed satisfaction with the team's intensive training sessions.

He revealed that the technical bench focused heavily on correcting the defensive lapses and positional breakdowns that proved costly during the opening leg in Nairobi.

Highlighting the squad's response during their final tactical drills before departure, Akonnor praised the commitment shown by his players:

"Well, training has been very good, very, very impressive, especially yesterday. We saw the seriousness of these boys and the correction we've made, the things we want to do in the return leg, put into practice, and it was very, very exciting and encouraging," he said.

Gor Mahia Targeting Pyramids FC's Weaknesses

Advertisement

Reflecting on Pyramids FC's structural setup, Charles Akonnor acknowledged the tactical intelligence and attacking movement of the reigning African champions.

However, drawing inspiration from Gor Mahia's improved second-half performance in Nairobi, where the introduction of fresh midfield legs pinned Pyramids back, the head coach believes his team now has a clear blueprint to punish the Egyptian hosts.

"Well, it's almost the same thing. I mean, they're a team that, if you allow them to play very smart, they can outsmart you in a lot of areas. How the movement of the players, of the attacking line and going. It's also about our intelligence and how ready we are,” he said.

“But they're a good side (Pyramids FC), and we know we've told them that the least mistake or the least mistake you make, you can be punished. But we are very encouraged, especially after what we did in the second half. We've dwelled a lot on that to encourage the boys and also to believe in themselves."

Advertisement

Mindset and Midfield Control Key to Reversing the Deficit

The outcome of Sunday's high-stakes clash will ultimately hinge on Gor Mahia's mental fortitude and tactical execution.

Akonnor emphasised that controlling the engine room through coordinated pressing and sharp counter-pressing will be vital to keeping Pyramids at bay while creating goal-scoring opportunities on the break.

"It's all about the determination of the players and their mindset and how ready they are. Hopefully this time around there will be fewer mistakes, and we'll do well in terms of how we control the midfield in terms of the pressing, counter-press and all those things. If we do those things very well, there's always a chance for us."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Al-Ahli Madani Send Warning to Tusker FC Ahead of CAF Confederation Cup Clash
Football
11.09.2026
Al-Ahli Madani Reveal Plan to Eliminate Tusker From CAF Confederation Cup Clash: 'We Will Fight Until the End'
Armani Amani Gioko Crowned African MX65 Champion as Kenya Shines in Namibia
Motorsports
11.09.2026
Armani Amani Gioko Crowned African MX65 Champion as Kenya Shines in Namibia
Gor Mahia Coach Breaks Silence on APS Bomet Thrashing As He Warns AFC Leopards Ahead of Mashemeji Derby
Football
11.09.2026
Charles Akonnor Reveals How Gor Mahia Plan to Overturn Pyramids FC Deficit in Return Leg
Samuel Eto'o Defends Himself Over €568K Cameroon-Russia Payment
Football
11.09.2026
Samuel Eto'o Defends Himself Over €568K Cameroon-Russia Payment: 'We Have the Right to Speak'
World Athletics Ultimate Championships: Format, Schedule, Prize Money and Where to Watch Live
Athletics
11.09.2026
World Athletics Ultimate Championships: Format, Schedule, Prize Money and Where to Watch Live
Bet of the Day: Best Betting Picks for Football Lovers
Bet Of The Day
11.09.2026
Bet of the Day: Best Betting Picks for Football Lovers