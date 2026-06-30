Gor Mahia Break Down Millions Spent on Club’s Daily and Matchday Operations

Gor Mahia treasurer Gerphas Okuku has revealed the amount of money the club shells out to keep the record Kenyan champions running.

Gor Mahia treasurer Gerphas Okuku has given a clear picture of what it takes to run the club.

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K’Ogalo are Kenya’s most successful club and that comes at huge cost which the 22-time champions have been struggling with.

While updating fans on the financial state of the club, Okuku revealed how Gor Mahia are left with little or even nothing once they deduct all their expenses from matchday revenue.

“When we sell a ticket, 10 per cent goes to the company providing this service and 15 per cent goes to the stadium. That is 25 per cent paid,” said Okuku.

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Hiring and Securing Match Venue

Gor Mahia fans. Image: Gor Mahia

“Bus fuel used to be Ksh20,000, now we do about Ksh30,000. That is already around Ksh45,000 per day. All that they [squad] need, every training with a good pitch, we can do it at 50,000. They train for about five days, that means already you are at 250,000 for training.”

Okuku then revealed how matchdays witnesses the biggest spend from the club with a number of service providers needed to be paid as well as the players and technical staff.

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“If we are playing at Kasarani, we pay about Ksh150,000 to hire Kasarani for the game. If we are playing at Nyayo and we don’t pay for the VVIP, we pay Ksh85,000,” he further stated before breaking down how expensive it can get to secure the match venue.

“Security for every game. One plateau of security is Ksh32,000 and we get three of them. We have to hire police, which costs us between Ksh15,000-Ksh20,000. We have stewards which we pay ranging from Ksh50,000-Ksh60,000 depending on the game.”

What Gor Mahia Need for Every Game

🟢 | 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐎𝐒𝐓



Ever wondered what matchday really costs and what it brings in? Matchday glory doesn't come cheap. Treasurer Gerphas Okuku crunches the numbers: weekly expenses, gate collections, hidden costs and the bottom line. Listen!#Sirkal | #SportPesaNaGor pic.twitter.com/nV68ZMRolb — GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) June 29, 2026

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Okuku says Gor Mahia pays their players winning bonuses amounting Ksh200,000 per victory with the sum having risen to Ksh270,000 at the back end of last season as they sought to motivate the squad.

“Whether you are away or at home, players will go to camp and the cheapest is Ksh300,000 per game. If you do that for the 34 games…so Gor Mahia needs about Ksh800,000 to Ksh1 million for each game. If we are going away to a place like Mombasa, at some point we spend around Ksh1.3 million,” the Gor Mahia treasurer said.

Okuku’s rallying call to fans is to attend matches in large numbers which will see the club generate more from gate collection to cushion it from the high costs.