AFC Leopards Chairman Breaks Silence on Humphrey Katasi Reported Move to Gor Mahia

Boniface Ambani has suggested Humphrey Katasi's future remains unresolved despite reports linking the AFC Leopards goalkeeper with a move to Gor Mahia.

AFC Leopards chairman Boniface Ambani has responded to reports linking goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi with a move to Gor Mahia during the current transfer window.

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Humphrey Katasi enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign, cementing his place as AFC Leopards’ first-choice goalkeeper with a string of standout performances.

His consistency saw him emerge as a strong contender for the Golden Glove award, topping the league's clean sheet standings with 10 shutouts by early 2026. The dependable shot-stopper played a key role in AFC Leopards' push to a second-place league finish on 64 points.

Fred Ambani Addresses Humphrey Katasi Exit to Gor Mahia

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Speaking on the Kelele Digital podcast, Boniface Ambani explained that Humphrey Katasi was expected back to AFC Leopards as discussions over his future remain ongoing, revealing that the player had already tabled his demands and the club is set to review them before making a final decision.

Ambani suggested the club is open to finding common ground if the terms are manageable, but made it clear that if Katasi has a more attractive opportunity elsewhere, they will not stand in his way.

He added that further talks are still needed before either side can determine whether an agreement would be reached or a parting of ways would become inevitable.

“According to the information, he's coming back tomorrow. We had a talk with him, and then he came up with a figure, and then we told him, okay, fine, you go; we sit down and discuss it. If it's okay, fine,” Ambani said.

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“If it's not okay, interestingly, I usually say, if you think you have got a better offer somewhere, then definitely we'll allow you to go. But where I've sat, we still have talks; we still need to talk with him, and from there, we'll settle on something. If it can't, then definitely it can't.”

Boniface Ambani stressed that decisions over a player’s future could not be driven purely by emotion or outside pressure.

He noted that the club had to balance football matters with its wider financial responsibilities, including wages, medical concerns and preparations for the new season.

Ambani pointed out that with injured players to manage and key plans such as pre-season also requiring attention, AFC Leopards have to look at the bigger picture rather than focus on one individual.

He added that if Katasi ultimately felt moving on was the best option, the club would respect his decision and wish him success elsewhere.

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“You know, sometimes you can't just push yourself just because you want to please people. Football does not work like that. Because at the end of the day, the club also has got bills to pay, the club has got salaries to pay, so many expenses around the club,” he added.