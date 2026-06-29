Gor Mahia Chairman Breaks Silence on Ouster Move as He Reveals Transfer Plans

The Gor Mahia boss has spoken about the directive that ordered him out of office over some illegalities while shedding light on the club’s recruitment process.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier is taking a cautious approach when it comes to the directive from the Sports Registrar which ordered him to leave office early this month.

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On June 10, Sports Registrar Rose Wasike sent a letter to Gor Mahia instructing officials who had served continuously since the club's registration under the Sports Act in June 2018 to leave, as their eight-year term limit had expired.

While the Registrar acknowledged that the club's first elections under the new Sports Act were held in 2020, Wasike maintained that the tenure of officials already in office at the time of the 2018 registration had concluded, and therefore they should vacate and fresh elections be held.

Rachier responded by taking the matter to the High Court and he was granted a temporary reprieve after the court suspended orders from the Sports Registrar until the case is mentioned on Wednesday, July 15.

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While addressing the media on matters arising at the club and taking stock of their successful 2025-26 season, Rachier responded to the matter but with little details given away.

Rachier on Ouster and Recruitment

“Issues of term limits, issues of elections, illegal occupation and are you still the chairperson? These are questions that need to be addressed but because of issues of subjudice [matter under the judge], you will be guilty of contempt of court if you begin to discuss what is already before the court,” Rachier told the media on Monday.

“I want to respect that rule because this matter is already in court. I will be liable to be charged with contempt of court to discuss matters before the court. Let the court deal with those issues.”

The Gor Mahia chairman also revealed that the club is in the process of reshaping the squad with a number of players set to be released and others signed.

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“We will only act upon the advice of the technical bench,” Rachier further stated on the criteria that will be applied when it comes to recruitment. “The exercise is important not to exclude so many but strengthen the capacity of the playing unit and also the technical staff.”