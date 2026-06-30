World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

Morocco Slice Dutch Oranje to March into World Cup Round of 16

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 07:14 - 30 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Ismael Saibari celebrates after scoring the winning penalty for Morocco. Image: Imago
Ismael Saibari converted the winning penalty as Morocco sealed a place in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 at the expense of the Netherlands.
Advertisement

Morocco advanced to the World cup Round of 16 on Tuesday morning, eliminating the Netherlands in a tense penalty shootout after the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement

Ismael Saibari converted the winning penalty, securing Morocco's place in the next stage and keeping their hope alive.

The Dutch had taken a late lead in the 72nd minute when Cody Gakpo found the net, assisted by Crysencio Summerville.

The goal prompted an emotional celebration as the entire Netherlands bench rushed onto the field to embrace the 27-year-old Gakpo, who was visibly moved to tears. The player and his partner, Noa van der Bij, recently shared the news of losing their unborn child.

Advertisement

Morocco’s Persistence Pays Off

However, Morocco fought back, and Issa Diop leveled the score in the 91st minute with a powerful header from a Chemsdine Talbi cross, forcing the game into extra time.

Neither side managed to create a clear scoring chance during the additional 30 minutes at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, leading to the decisive shootout.

This matchup featured the highest combined FIFA ranking of any game in the Round of 32, with Morocco ranked sixth in the world and the Netherlands seventh. It was the second match of the day to be decided by penalties, following Paraguay's shootout victory over Germany.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Morocco World Cup Netherlands
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Former US Sprinter Accepts Two-Year Doping Ban for Connecting Suspended Athlete to Drug Supplier
Athletics
30.06.2026
Former US Sprinter Accepts Two-Year Doping Ban for Connecting Suspended Athlete to Drug Supplier
Top 9 WAGs of Football's Biggest Stars Turning Heads at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Football
30.06.2026
Top 9 WAGs of Football's Biggest Stars Turning Heads at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Benni McCarthy’s Ex-Club FC Porto Join Growing Queue for South Africa’s World Cup Heroes
Football
30.06.2026
Benni McCarthy’s Ex-Club FC Porto Join Growing Queue for South Africa’s World Cup Heroes
Gor Mahia Break Down Millions Spent on Club’s Daily and Matchday Operations
Football
30.06.2026
Gor Mahia Break Down Millions Spent on Club’s Daily and Matchday Operations
Morocco Slice Dutch Oranje to March into World Cup Round of 16
Football
30.06.2026
Morocco Slice Dutch Oranje to March into World Cup Round of 16
Bet of the Day: Sharp Betting Tips for Today’s Football Action
Bet Of The Day
30.06.2026
Bet of the Day: Sharp Betting Tips for Today’s Football Action