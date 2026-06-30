Ismael Saibari celebrates after scoring the winning penalty for Morocco. Image: Imago

Ismael Saibari celebrates after scoring the winning penalty for Morocco. Image: Imago

Morocco Slice Dutch Oranje to March into World Cup Round of 16

Ismael Saibari converted the winning penalty as Morocco sealed a place in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 at the expense of the Netherlands.

Morocco advanced to the World cup Round of 16 on Tuesday morning, eliminating the Netherlands in a tense penalty shootout after the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

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Ismael Saibari converted the winning penalty, securing Morocco's place in the next stage and keeping their hope alive.

The Dutch had taken a late lead in the 72nd minute when Cody Gakpo found the net, assisted by Crysencio Summerville.

The goal prompted an emotional celebration as the entire Netherlands bench rushed onto the field to embrace the 27-year-old Gakpo, who was visibly moved to tears. The player and his partner, Noa van der Bij, recently shared the news of losing their unborn child.

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Morocco’s Persistence Pays Off

However, Morocco fought back, and Issa Diop leveled the score in the 91st minute with a powerful header from a Chemsdine Talbi cross, forcing the game into extra time.

Neither side managed to create a clear scoring chance during the additional 30 minutes at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, leading to the decisive shootout.