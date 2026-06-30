Manzur Okwaro: Harambee Stars Utility Man Faces Career-Defining Decision

The Harambee Stars fan-favourite has a big decision to make in the next few days after a not so impressive start to his career in France.

Harambee Stars utility man Manzur Okwaro is at a career crossroads as the month of June comes to an end.

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The highly-rated Kenyan international secured a dream move to French Ligue 2 club Stade de Reims in January this year. The deal started as a six-month loan, with an option for a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

That means by June 30, his initial loan deal will come to an end and he will be hoping for the club to make the move permanent. Here is where Okwaro has to make sure his next decision is the right one given what lies ahead.

Okwaro first captured international attention with his stellar performances during last year's CHAN tournament in Kenya. He was widely regarded as the national team's standout player, showcasing remarkable versatility after a successful switch from defence to midfield.

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Benni McCarthy’s Big Gamble that Paid Off

Benni McCarthy issues instructions to Manzur Okwaro. Image: FKF Media

Initially a central defender, Okwaro also played as a left-back during his tenure at KCB FC. His career-defining moment came when Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy, facing a shortage of midfielders, redeployed him into the heart of the park for the CHAN tournament.

The tactical shift proved to be a masterstroke. Okwaro excelled in his new role, earning high praise from his coach and former national team players, among them Victor Wanyama, while he became fan favourite.

His impressive displays sparked interest from numerous clubs in Kenya and abroad, culminating in his transfer from KCB FC to Nairobi United ahead of the 2025-26 season and by January, he was off to France.

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The agreement with Reims was that the left-footed midfielder spends the rest of the season on loan and then signs a pre-agreed four-year permanent contract with the French club.

With the six months done, it is time to put pen to paper. However, just four appearances in the second-string squad at Reims means Okwaro has to make a big decision on his immediate future.

Time for Career-Defining Decision

Manzur Okwaro during his inveiling at French club Stade de Reims. Photo: Stade de Reims

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Even with a mandatory obligation to buy, Okwaro is not guaranteed a spot in the senior team after being used sparingly in the second-string side and that might call for a loan move elsewhere to get regular game time unless he is assured of this at the Ligue 2 outfit.

Otherwise, Okwaro risks wasting his immense talents on the bench at Reims in the 2026-27 season which is a crucial campaign for Kenyan players as featuring consistently at club level will play a large part in McCarthy’s selection for his 2027 Africa Cup of Nations squad.

The silver lining for the St Anthony’s Boys Kitale alumnus is that Reims have revamped their Pro 2 development programme with the launch of Reims Revelations. This new structure splits the academy into two distinct groups to maximize player development and accelerate pathways to the first team.