Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli Breaks Japan’s Hearts as He Sends Brazil to World Cup Round of 16

Brazil left it late to sink Japan with Gabriel Martinelli netting in stoppage time to lift them into the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Japan with a stoppage-time winner, advancing from their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash at Houston Stadium after a hard-fought comeback.

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The match began with both sides displaying confidence and composure, though Brazil initially posed the greater threat. Goalkeeper Zion Suzuki was called into action early, notably pushing a low drive from Matheus Cunha around the post in the 14th minute.

Despite the attacking reputations of both teams, clear-cut chances remained scarce until the 29th minute. Kaishu Sano broke the deadlock against the run of play, picking up a loose ball at the halfway line, outpacing Casemiro, and firing a powerful long-range shot into the bottom corner past a diving Alisson Becker.

Trailing at halftime, Brazil faced an ominous statistic, having failed to win their last five World Cup matches after conceding the first goal. The introduction of substitute Endrick immediately energised the Seleçao's attack after the restart.

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The pressure on the Japanese defense mounted, with Suzuki making a superb flying save to deny Bruno Guimaraes. Moments later, a goal-line scramble involving Takehiro Tomiyasu and Suzuki prevented a Casemiro diving header from leveling the score.

Brazil Persistence Pays Off

However, Brazil's persistence paid off just before the hour mark. Casemiro, not to be denied again, met a precise delivery from Gabriel Magalhaes with a powerful header at the far post to make it 1-1.

With momentum on their side, Brazil nearly took the lead when a dazzling run from Vinícius Júnior ended with his shot being tipped onto the woodwork. Japan responded with a surprise effort from Ayase Ueda that forced a save from Alisson, but their attacking threat had largely faded.

As the match entered its final stages, Brazil continued to dictate the tempo. With just a minute of normal time remaining, Guimaraes found Gabriel Martinelli unmarked at the back post. The Arsenal forward curled his shot in off the post, sealing a heartbreaking defeat for the Samurai Blue.

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