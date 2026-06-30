World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

2026 World Cup: Major Upset as Germany Becomes First Giant to Fall After Shock Paraguay Defeat

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 06:00 - 30 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Kai Havertz of Germnany reacts after defeat to Paraguay. Image: Imago
Germany paid the ultimate price as a poor display saw them knocked out by Paraguay following a post-match penalty shootout.
Advertisement

Paraguay secured only their second-ever FIFA World Cup knockout victory, eliminating four-time champions Germany in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in Boston on Monday.

Advertisement

Despite their rich footballing history, this marked Germany's first World Cup knockout match since their 2014 final triumph.

Julian Nagelsmann's squad topped Group E even after a 2-1 loss to Ecuador, setting up a clash with a resilient Paraguayan side. The South Americans, who had bounced back impressively from an opening-day defeat to the USA, frustrated their highly-favoured opponents throughout the first half.

Despite controlling possession, Germany managed just a single shot on target—a weak effort from Joshua Kimmich from a narrow angle.

Advertisement

Paraguay Score First, Germany Equalize

Paraguay, in contrast, made their rare foray forward count. Just before halftime, a slick move involving the returning Miguel Almiron and Matías Galarza resulted in a cross for Julio Enciso. The forward headed the ball into the bottom corner, giving La Albirroja a shocking lead against the run of play.

Germany's expected second-half resurgence failed to materialise initially. Die Nationalelf struggled with a lack of intensity and precision, and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was forced into a crucial save to deny Enciso after a sloppy back-pass from Kimmich.

However, Germany found an equaliser seemingly out of nowhere when halftime substitute Leon Goretzka delivered a searching cross that Kai Havertz expertly flicked into the corner for his third goal of the tournament.

Advertisement

Chances were scarce for the remainder of the half, though Havertz missed a golden opportunity to seal a comeback when his header was saved by Paraguayan keeper Orlando Gill. With no further goals, the match headed into 30 minutes of extra time.

Nagelsmann's Approach Fails to Pay Off

Nagelsmann brought on the 6'6" striker Nick Woltemade late in normal time, and Germany began to pump crosses into the box. The tactic appeared to pay off when Jonathan Tah headed in a deep delivery from Nathaniel Brown, but the goal was controversially disallowed by referee Jalal Jayed after a VAR review for a foul by Waldemar Anton on the goalkeeper.

Advertisement

As the final whistle approached, the game became increasingly fragmented with fouls and confrontations as Paraguay sought to disrupt Germany's rhythm. Anton saw another header saved by Gill, and Nadiem Amiri sent a free-kick into the side netting, but a penalty shootout seemed inevitable.

The shootout was a tense affair, with both teams missing their first two spot-kicks. However, after Jonathan Tah fired his penalty over the bar, Jose Canale stepped up and converted his, sealing a historic upset for Paraguay. The South Americans will now face either France or Sweden, while Germany is left to reflect on another premature and devastating exit from the world stage.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Paraguay Germany World Cup
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Bet of the Day: Sharp Betting Tips for Today’s Football Action
Bet Of The Day
30.06.2026
Bet of the Day: Sharp Betting Tips for Today’s Football Action
Manzur Okwaro: Fresh Hope for Harambee Stars Utility Man After Key Change at French Club
Harambee Stars
30.06.2026
Manzur Okwaro: Harambee Stars Utility Man Faces Career-Defining Decision
2026 World Cup: Major Upset as Germany Becomes First Giant to Fall After Shock Paraguay Defeat
Football
30.06.2026
2026 World Cup: Major Upset as Germany Becomes First Giant to Fall After Shock Paraguay Defeat
Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli Breaks Japan’s Hearts as He Sends Brazil to World Cup Round of 16
Football
29.06.2026
Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli Breaks Japan’s Hearts as He Sends Brazil to World Cup Round of 16
Sour Grapes or Just Provoked? Noah Lyles Fires Back at Trayvon Bromell Over Cheeky Stare During Paris Upset
Athletics
29.06.2026
Sour Grapes or Just Provoked? Noah Lyles Fires Back at Trayvon Bromell Over Cheeky Stare During Paris Upset
DR Congo Suffer World Cup Setback as Superfan ‘Patrice Lumumba’ is Barred from US ahead of England Clash
Football
29.06.2026
DR Congo Suffer World Cup Setback as Superfan ‘Patrice Lumumba’ is Barred from US ahead of England Clash