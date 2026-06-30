2026 World Cup: Major Upset as Germany Becomes First Giant to Fall After Shock Paraguay Defeat

Germany paid the ultimate price as a poor display saw them knocked out by Paraguay following a post-match penalty shootout.

Paraguay secured only their second-ever FIFA World Cup knockout victory, eliminating four-time champions Germany in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in Boston on Monday.

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Despite their rich footballing history, this marked Germany's first World Cup knockout match since their 2014 final triumph.

Julian Nagelsmann's squad topped Group E even after a 2-1 loss to Ecuador, setting up a clash with a resilient Paraguayan side. The South Americans, who had bounced back impressively from an opening-day defeat to the USA, frustrated their highly-favoured opponents throughout the first half.

Despite controlling possession, Germany managed just a single shot on target—a weak effort from Joshua Kimmich from a narrow angle.

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Paraguay Score First, Germany Equalize

Paraguay, in contrast, made their rare foray forward count. Just before halftime, a slick move involving the returning Miguel Almiron and Matías Galarza resulted in a cross for Julio Enciso. The forward headed the ball into the bottom corner, giving La Albirroja a shocking lead against the run of play.

Germany's expected second-half resurgence failed to materialise initially. Die Nationalelf struggled with a lack of intensity and precision, and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was forced into a crucial save to deny Enciso after a sloppy back-pass from Kimmich.

However, Germany found an equaliser seemingly out of nowhere when halftime substitute Leon Goretzka delivered a searching cross that Kai Havertz expertly flicked into the corner for his third goal of the tournament.

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Chances were scarce for the remainder of the half, though Havertz missed a golden opportunity to seal a comeback when his header was saved by Paraguayan keeper Orlando Gill. With no further goals, the match headed into 30 minutes of extra time.

Nagelsmann's Approach Fails to Pay Off

Nagelsmann brought on the 6'6" striker Nick Woltemade late in normal time, and Germany began to pump crosses into the box. The tactic appeared to pay off when Jonathan Tah headed in a deep delivery from Nathaniel Brown, but the goal was controversially disallowed by referee Jalal Jayed after a VAR review for a foul by Waldemar Anton on the goalkeeper.

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As the final whistle approached, the game became increasingly fragmented with fouls and confrontations as Paraguay sought to disrupt Germany's rhythm. Anton saw another header saved by Gill, and Nadiem Amiri sent a free-kick into the side netting, but a penalty shootout seemed inevitable.