Gor Mahia Reveal Nearly Ksh200 Million Windfall from Title-Winning 2025-26 Season

The Kenyan champions are reaping the rewards of their success on the pitch with their title win set to further boost the club’s coffers.

Gor Mahia’s season has been impressive not just on the pitch but also in their bank account.

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K’Ogalo are reveling in their highly-successful 2025-26 FKF Premier League campaign which saw them reclaim the league title and it has also come with a huge financial reward for the club.

From the just-concluded campaign, Gor Mahia have made nearly Ksh200 million from various sources of revenue while unlocking some for the future.

Top of the list is the club’s multi-million shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm SportPesa, which generates them Ksh85 million per year. That is supplemented by Ksh31 million the club will receive from their TV partners Azam.

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Further, Gor Mahia had a Ksh5 million annual deal with paint firm Plascon who are their sleeve sponsor. That brings in a total of Ksh121 million from their partners.

Total Millions Gor Mahia Will Pocket

Gor Mahia when they were crowned FKF Premier League winners. Image: Gor Mahia

This week, Gor Mahia also revealed that they generated Ksh28,233,450 from matchday revenue thanks to their E-ticketing model that has smoothened ticket sales and boosted their gate collections.

Having won the league, Gor Mahia have unlocked over Ksh32 million in title-winning bonuses and from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

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The record Kenyan champions will receive Ksh15 million from Football Kenya Federation (FKF) being the prize money for winning the league while SportPesa and Plascon will hand them title-winning bonuses of Ksh3.5 million and Ksh1 million respectively.

A further $100,000 (Ksh12.9 million) will come from CAF, being the bonus for all CAF Champions League teams starting for the preliminary round which Gor Mahia will be part of next season.

In total, K’Ogalo are assured Ksh176.6 million from their title-winning campaign, a big contrast from yester years when they struggled financially.

“Originally, we had a lot of problems. We would even have strikes and boycotts because of lack of payments, delayed salaries or even allowances,” Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier told NTV, recalling the challenges of the past.

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More Money Already Coming In

Gor Mahia have sealed a Ksh30 million deal with Plascon. Image: Gor Mahia

“But now, it brings peace and motivation to the players and even the coaches. We need more sponsorship; we need more money because that has been our greatest undoing in the continental campaign.”

The future is already looking bright financially for Gor Mahia after Plascon improved their deal by signing a new three-year partnership worth Ksh30 million on Friday.

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“The amount of money Gor Mahia has been making is a drop in the ocean in regards to participation in the CAF Champions League and in that regard, we will be reaching out to more prospective corporate sponsors,” said club patron Eliud Owalo, who brokered the Plascon deal.

“We don’t want to go into the CAF Champions League as mere participants but as prospective winners.”