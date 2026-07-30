Pape Thiaw's Contract Saga Takes New Twist as Senegal Government Refuses to Pay

The Ministry of Sports has taken a firm stance over Pape Thiaw's contract, with the dispute now at risk of ending up in court.

The controversy surrounding Pape Thiaw's contract renewal has resurfaced, adding another setback to Senegal's disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

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Just days after signing a new three-year deal, Senegal national team head coach Pape Thiaw was dismissed from his position on July 12.

In the aftermath of his departure, a dispute has reportedly emerged between the Senegalese government and the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF).

According to Sud Quotidien, the government, which is responsible for paying the national team coach's salary, did not approve Thiaw's contract extension and has since declined to honour the agreement, leaving the FSF in a difficult position.

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The Minister of Youth and Sports, Djireye Clotilde Coly, subsequently wrote to the FSF, stating that the government had neither authorised the contract renewal nor the salary increase negotiated for Thiaw during the World Cup, shortly before his dismissal.

The standoff has become a major issue because the state serves as the third-party payer and is now refusing to cover the financial obligations owed to the former Senegal coach.

Potential Legal Battle Looms

The 2026 World Cup did not go as planned for the Lions of Teranga. Beyond logistical issues, the contractual situation of the 45-year-old former international overshadowed their journey in the United States.

According to FSF President Abdoulaye Fall, Thiaw had threatened not to travel to the World Cup unless his financial demands were met. An intervention from Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye reportedly convinced him to travel on the day of departure.

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However, the situation escalated again during the tournament. "The contract was signed on the eve of the match against Norway (June 23) after Thiaw refused to sit on the bench" if his contract was not finalised, Fall added.

Sud Quotidien reports that the three-year deal included a monthly salary of 30 million FCFA (€45,700), a signing bonus of 120 million FCFA (€183,000), and a 1% share of FIFA bonuses awarded to the national team. Furthermore, a termination clause equivalent to eight months' salary (€365,000) was also included.