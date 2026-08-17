Pape Thiaw Demands Millions as Legal Dispute With Senegal Federation Deepens

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has taken legal action against the federation over millions in unpaid salaries, bonuses and other contractual dues.

Former Senegal national team head coach Pape Thiaw has initiated legal action against the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), demanding a payment of 423.82 million CFA francs (approximately KSh 97.1 million) for what he claims are unpaid salaries, bonuses, and other contractual entitlements.

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A formal notice was served to the federation by a court bailiff in Dakar on August 13, 2026, on behalf of Pape Thiaw and his legal team. The document outlines a significant financial dispute between the coach and his employer.

According to the legal filing, Thiaw signed a three-year contract with the FSF on March 1, 2026, which is set to run until February 28, 2029.

The agreement reportedly guarantees him a net monthly salary of 30 million CFA francs, payable retroactively from the start of his tenure. However, his lawyers assert that he has not received any salary payments since March 2026.

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The claim extends beyond basic salary. Thiaw also alleges that the FSF has failed to pay his signing bonus and a special bonus outlined in his contract.

Furthermore, he is seeking reimbursement for expenses he personally covered during a tour from April 11-19, 2026, for which an invoice submitted in May remains unsettled.

Total Amount Claimed By Pape Thiaw

180 million CFA francs (KSh 40.96 million): Unpaid salaries from March to August 2026.

100 million CFA francs (KSh 22.75 million): Bonuses for winning the Africa Cup of Nations and qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.

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90 million CFA francs (KSh 20.48 million): Outstanding portion of his signing bonus.

30 million CFA francs (KSh 6.83 million): A special contractual bonus.

12 million CFA francs (KSh 2.73 million): Housing allowance.

10.72 million CFA francs (KSh 2.44 million): Reimbursable expenses.

1.1 million CFA francs (KSh 250,000): Fuel allowance.

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The formal notice, addressed to FSF President Abdoulaye Fall, gives the federation an eight-day deadline to settle the total debt of 423,820,300 CFA francs.

Thiaw's legal representatives have warned that failure to comply will lead to further judicial proceedings and that the notice itself serves as a legal demand that could accrue interest on the outstanding amount.

This dispute highlights a significant breakdown in the relationship between the coach and the federation, despite Thiaw holding one of the most prominent roles in Senegalese football. The legal action suggests that prior attempts to resolve the payment issues have been unsuccessful.