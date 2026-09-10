FKF Finally Announces 2026/27 Premier League Kickoff Date After Weeks of Uncertainty

Kenya Premier League fans can finally look forward to the return of top-flight football after FKF confirmed the 2026/27 season kickoff date.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has officially announced that the 2026/27 Kenya Premier League season will finally kick off on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

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The official confirmation brings an end to weeks of anxious uncertainty that had paralysed top-flight domestic football across the country.

Taking to its official social media platforms, the federation confirmed that the decision aligns directly with the recent landmark directive issued by the courts in late August, clearing the path for competitive action to resume nationwide.

Why the Premier League Kickoff Was Stalled

The 2026/27 domestic season was thrown into disarray following a legal dispute involving Kariobangi Sharks. Following Sharks' relegation battle at the end of last season under the newly introduced 2025 FKF Promotion and Relegation Regulations, the club challenged the framework in the High Court, arguing that the older 2019 regulations should apply.

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Subsequent court injunctions effectively froze all official league activities, leaving top-tier clubs in a state of administrative limbo.

For weeks, teams were forced to rely exclusively on friendly matches, regional invitationals like the CECAFA Kagame Cup, and private training sessions to maintain physical conditioning.

The prolonged hiatus drew widespread concern from club administrators, sponsors, and national team figures, including AFC Leopards chairman Boniface Ambani, who warned that domestic inactivity was severely eroding player match fitness ahead of continental assignments and AFCON 2027 preparation.

Official FKF Statement: Green Light for the 2026/2027 Campaign

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With the court ruling issued on August 28 paving the way forward, the federation formally communicated the new kickoff date.

"Football Kenya Federation wishes to confirm that the SportPesa League 2026/2027 season will commence on Saturday, 19th September 2026, in compliance with the recent court ruling issued on 28th August 2026,” the statement read.

“FKF wishes all participating clubs a successful season and calls upon fans across the country to continue supporting their teams as the new campaign gets underway."

Relief for Clubs, Sponsors, and Continental Representatives

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The official confirmation provides immediate relief to clubs, sponsors, and supporters across the country who have patiently waited for the return of top-flight action.

For continental representatives like reigning champions Gor Mahia and CAF Confederation Cup contenders Tusker FC, the resumption of domestic football offers a crucial opportunity to gain the competitive match sharpness needed to navigate demanding continental fixtures.