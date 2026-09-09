Sports CS Salim Mvurya Warns About Impact of FKF Premier League Delay on AFCON 2027

The Cabinet Secretary has urged the feuding parties to find a quick resolution to the impasse before it jeopardizes Harambee Stars’ AFCON 2027 preparations.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has urged Football Kenya Federation to find a quick solution to the impasse that has delayed the league’s kick off as it could have a detrimental effect on Kenya’s preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Mvurya has stepped in to help unlock the deadlock that has delayed the start of the 2026/27 FKF Premier League season and on Wednesday, he held a high-level consultative meeting at Talanta Plaza with FKF president Hussein Mohammed and the chairpersons of the top-flight clubs.

Following the talks, Mvurya stated that the session provided a crucial opportunity to assess the clubs' concerns and find viable solutions.

He urged all parties to prioritise dialogue and compromise for the good of the sport, cautioning that continued conflict would paralyse domestic competitions and hinder long-term progress.

Sports CS Salim Mvurya and FKF boss Hussein Mohammed. Image: Salim Mvurya/X

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Mvurya also highlighted the importance of a stable and competitive league, especially as Kenya prepares to co-host AFCON 2027 with Uganda and Tanzania.

Mvurya Urges Dialogue to FKF-PL Standoff

“I have urged all parties to rise above differences and rhetoric that could further jeopardise the league and instead embrace dialogue, compromise and the collective responsibility we have to safeguard the interests of our players and Kenyan football even as we ready our National Team for the AFCON PAMOJA 2027,” Mvurya stated.

"Governance and administrative issues should not become a bottleneck to talent identification and development or deny our footballers the opportunity to compete and advance their careers," Mvurya remarked.

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Sports CS Salim Mvurya and FKF Premier League club heads. Image: Salim Mvurya/X

The current standoff originates from a legal challenge by Kariobangi Sharks against the FKF's 2025 promotion and relegation rules. The club was automatically relegated under these regulations, a decision upheld by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

The SDT had determined that the FKF's National Executive Committee had the authority to ratify the rules without approval from the General Assembly. However, Kariobangi Sharks contested this in court, arguing that the regulations were improperly adopted without the General Assembly's consent.