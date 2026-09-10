Rulani Mokwena Finally Reacts to Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana Appointment

Pyramids FC boss Rulani Mokwena has shared his reaction to Pitso Mosimane being appointed as the new Bafana Bafana coach.

Pyramids FC head coach Rulani Mokwena has shared his enthusiasm about the appointment of Pitso Mosimane as the new manager of the South African national team, stating he is keen to connect with his compatriot during Bafana Bafana's upcoming visit to Cairo.

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Pitso Mosimane, a former Al Ahly coach, is tasked with guiding South Africa through the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Bafana Bafana have been placed in Group D, where they will face co-hosts Kenya, Guinea, and Eritrea.

Rulani Mokwena Keen to Meet Mosimane in Cairo

The team's qualifying campaign kicks off with a match against Guinea on September 26, followed by a fixture against Eritrea on September 30.

Shortly after, the squad will travel to Egypt for a friendly match against the Pharaohs on October 4, providing an opportunity for the two South African coaches to meet.

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Speaking on the show 'Changing Room,' as reported by Soccer Laduma, Rulani Mokwena confirmed he would reach out to Mosimane during the national team's stay in Egypt.

"I will try to meet Mosimane when he comes to Cairo, and I will congratulate him on taking charge of the South African national team," Mokwena stated.

Rulani Mokwena also offered his perspective on Mosimane's successful yet demanding tenure at Al Ahly, pointing out the enormous expectations that come with managing one of Africa's biggest clubs.

"Working in major clubs like Al Ahly means being judged according to the titles you achieve, and according to that equation, Mosimane succeeded at the Red Castle," he explained.

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"Mosimane achieved several championships with Al Ahly, but he was not successful in winning the league title. From my point of view, he achieved great success with the team."

Mosimane took charge of Al Ahly in October 2020 and remained at the Cairo giants until June 2022. During that period, he guided the Egyptian powerhouse to five major trophies and further strengthened his reputation as one of Africa's most successful coaches.

Five Major Trophies With Al Ahly

Pitso Mosimane's achievements with Al Ahly included back-to-back CAF Champions League titles in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons.

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He also led the club to two CAF Super Cup triumphs and added the 2019/20 Egypt Cup to his trophy cabinet. Although he did not win the Egyptian Premier League during his tenure, his overall record at the club remains highly impressive, particularly given the pressure associated with managing Al Ahly.

Pitso Mosimane also helped Al Ahly make its mark internationally, guiding the club to consecutive bronze medals at the FIFA Club World Cup in 2020 and 2021.

Those performances further enhanced his standing in African football and demonstrated his ability to compete against some of the world's leading club sides.

The 62-year-old now faces a different challenge with the South African national team, where expectations will be high as he attempts to guide Bafana Bafana through the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

His appointment also adds an intriguing subplot to South Africa's upcoming trip to Egypt, where Mosimane will have the chance to reconnect with a country and football environment in which he achieved considerable success.

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