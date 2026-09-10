Tusker Coach Makes Big Admission Ahead of Al-Ahli Madani Return Leg Clash: 'We Will Not Be Surprised'

Tusker coach Julien Mette has opened up on his side's preparations to face Al-Ahli Madani in the CAF Confederation Cup return leg.

Tusker FC head coach Julien Mette remains resolute ahead of his side's crucial CAF Confederation Cup second-leg tie against Sudanese giants Al-Ahli Madani, insisting his technical team now has full tactical clarity after their opening encounter.

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The Brewers played out a dramatic 2-2 draw against Al-Ahli Madani in the first leg hosted at the Stade de Huye in Butare, Rwanda.

Having taken a two-goal lead into the break before being pegged back in the second half, Mette is confident that the hard-learned lessons from Rwanda have fully prepared his squad to finish the job and secure qualification.

Reflecting on the First Leg in Rwanda: Leading 2-0 and Lessons Learned

Tusker FC opened their continental campaign with explosive attacking play, surging into a commanding 2-0 lead before half-time in Rwanda.

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However, a spirited second-half fightback from Al-Ahli Madani saw the Sudanese outfit equalise, leaving the aggregate tie balanced on a knife-edge.

Mette acknowledged that while a 2-2 away draw is a positive baseline, letting a two-goal cushion slip was a frustrating outcome born out of tactical indecision.

"First, it's true that there's a little disappointment from the first leg because we were leading 2-0. So the result is positive, as you said; I agree. Everybody said that it's a positive result. But regarding the scenario, when you're leading 2-0 at half-time, you have to secure it,” Julien Mette said.

“But the lack of experience and immaturity of the team, because it's a young team and some of our leaders were not on the pitch. So they were positioned between two chairs and didn't really know where to sit."

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Tactical Errors, Long Balls, and Capitalising on Opponent Weaknesses

The French tactician pointed out that his team's second-half dip in Rwanda stemmed from a loss of composure, leading to poor decision-making and an over-reliance on long balls.

However, Mette emphasised that those errors have been thoroughly corrected in training, assuring supporters that Tusker will continue targeting the structural vulnerabilities identified in Al-Ahli Madani’s setup.

"Do we keep possession, continue and try to score the third or try to secure? So we have played too many long balls, and we have been punished. So this lesson now, I think, has been understood by the players,” he added.

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“So we are preparing to improve the weaknesses and continue to play on the weaknesses of the opponent. So we have worked on that, and now the boys are ready to qualify."

Reflecting on how Al-Ahli Madani got back into the match, Mette argued that the goals conceded were self-inflicted breakdowns in concentration rather than structural dominance by the opponent.

Drawing comparisons to Nairobi United's recent continental exploits, the Tusker boss stressed his desire to settle the match inside 90 minutes rather than risking a penalty shootout.

"Yeah, if we can copy what Nairobi United did, I would take it. But I cannot imagine going to penalties. The two goals of Al-Ahli Madani, one is the set-pieces, who is a very bad manager. And the second is a penalty, so it's a gift. So it's almost two gifts. The set-pieces, the way he has been kicked, it's impossible for any keeper to save," he added.

Having gathered complete scouting data during the first leg, Mette stated that the element of surprise is completely gone.

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With experienced leaders set to return to the starting XI after resting minor injuries, Tusker FC possesses the depth and maturity required to advance.

Addressing the mindset heading into the decisive clash, Mette delivered a clear message of accountability and focus:

"If I sum up, in the first game I was not really stressed, but I had a little stress because we didn't really know that team. Now we have played them; we know them 100%. So we will not be surprised. So if we are not able to win or to secure the qualification, it means that we don't have the level in terms of tactics and mentality,” he stressed.