Harambee Stars Striker Joins Ambitious Fifth-Tier English Club After Impressive 17-Goal Season

The fifth-tier English club has made a move for the Harambee Stars striker following an eye-catching season.

Carlisle United have secured the signing of Harambee Stars striker Micah Obiero from Wealdstone for an undisclosed fee, with the forward agreeing to a two-year contract.

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The move sees the 25-year-old return to Brunton Park, where he previously spent part of the 2020/21 season on loan from Huddersfield Town.

His return comes after several seasons of development in non-league football, culminating in an impressive 2025/26 campaign with Wealdstone.

Micah Obiero: Proven Goalscoring Form

Obiero arrives at Carlisle in strong form, having already scored three goals in six appearances for Wealdstone this season, including a brace in a 2-0 victory over Sutton United.

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His goalscoring record last season was even more impressive. The striker netted 17 goals across all competitions in 2025/26 and was rewarded with Wealdstone's Players' Player of the Season award.

His consistency in front of goal is likely to have been one of the key factors behind Carlisle's decision to bring him back to the club.

Beyond his goalscoring ability, Obiero offers the qualities Carlisle believe can add a different dimension to their attack. Speaking to the club's official website, Sporting Director Marc Tierney expressed his enthusiasm for the signing.

“Micah is a fast, dynamic attacking player who brings pace, directness and a real goal threat to our squad,” he said. “He has the ability to stretch defences, attack space and make things happen in the final third.”

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Those qualities could make Obiero particularly valuable to Carlisle, with his ability to run in behind defenders and attack space offering the team an alternative attacking outlet.

Head Coach Rob Elliot also highlighted the combination of technical ability, athleticism and creativity that the striker brings.

“Micah’s an exciting player. He’s got huge technical ability, scores a lot of goals and has great pace and power. He works hard, and he’s got that little bit of magic as well, which can unlock teams.”

Micah Obiero: A Player Carlisle Already Know

Another factor behind the move is Obiero's previous association with Carlisle United. He made seven appearances for the Blues during his loan spell in the 2020/21 season, scoring once.

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Although that initial spell was brief, Carlisle have now had the opportunity to watch his development over several years. Tierney believes the striker has returned as a significantly more accomplished player.

“Having previously spent time with the club as a young player during the 2020/21 season, Micah already has an understanding of Carlisle and what the club means to the area. He has developed significantly since that spell, and we believe he now returns as a more experienced and complete player, ready to make a real impact. We’re delighted to welcome him back to Carlisle United."

That familiarity could help Obiero settle quickly, while Carlisle will also have a clearer understanding of the player's character and potential.

Micah Obiero: Experience Built Through the National League

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Obiero's development has been shaped by regular senior football. A product of the Huddersfield Town academy, he made his senior debut in the Championship before gaining further experience during a loan spell at FC Halifax Town.

He joined Boston United in the summer of 2022 before moving to Wealdstone later that year. During his time with the Stones, he established himself as an important member of the squad and went on to make more than 170 appearances for the club.

That experience has given the striker considerable exposure to the demands of senior football and helped transform him from a promising academy player into an established forward.

Micah Obiero: A Different Dimension for Carlisle

Carlisle's decision to sign Obiero appears to be based on more than his recent goalscoring numbers. His pace, physicality, technical ability, work rate and capacity to play directly make him a forward capable of changing the way Carlisle approach attacking situations.

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Elliot believes there is also considerable room for further improvement. “He gives us a different dimension to our attack and he’s someone we also think can be developed and get better within the squad," Elliot added. "He’s young, he’s hungry and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”

At 25, Obiero is entering a stage of his career where Carlisle can expect both immediate contributions and continued development.