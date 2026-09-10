Kenyan NCAA Champion Lands Professional Deal With Swiss Sportswear Giant Brand

Doris Lemngole has upgraded her On partnership from an NIL deal to a professional contract as she begins the next chapter of her career.

Kenyan distance-running star Doris Lemngole has officially turned professional after signing a contract with Swiss sportswear brand On, marking the next major step in a remarkable career that has taken her from collegiate dominance to the global stage.

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Lemngole, who was previously partnered with On through an NIL agreement during her time at the University of Alabama, has now joined the brand’s global roster of professional athletes.

Lemngole Begins New Chapter With On

The professional deal comes after Lemngole established herself as one of the most successful distance runners in NCAA history.

During her time at Alabama, the Kenyan won consecutive NCAA Cross Country Championship titles in 2024 and 2025, with her second victory producing the fastest winning time in NCAA cross-country history, a course record of 18:25.4.

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Her success continued on the track, where she claimed the 2025 NCAA Indoor 5000m title and won back-to-back Outdoor NCAA 3000m Steeplechase Championships in 2024 and 2025.

Lemngole also rewrote the collegiate record books in the steeplechase, clocking a historic 8:58.15, while her outstanding season earned her the USTFCCCA Lance Harter Collegiate National Athlete of the Year award.

The Bowerman Winner Makes History

In 2025, Lemngole reached another landmark when she won The Bowerman, the highest individual honour in collegiate track and field.

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Her victory made her the first athlete from the University of Alabama and the first Kenyan in history to receive the prestigious award.

By the time she completed her collegiate career, Lemngole had already built a reputation as one of the most formidable young distance runners in the world.

Lemngole quickly proved that her collegiate success could translate to the international stage. While still a student-athlete, she made an impressive Diamond League debut by winning the 3000m steeplechase at the Athletissima meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

She then represented Kenya at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where she produced another strong performance, finishing fifth in the highly competitive 3000m steeplechase.

Her rapid rise has now culminated in a professional partnership with On, giving the Kenyan another platform to compete and develop at the highest level.

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On Backs Lemngole's Next Step

Niklas Buehner, Head of Athletics at On, said the brand was proud to continue its relationship with Lemngole as she moves into the professional ranks.

"Doris has been a spectacular ambassador for On, and her transition to our professional roster is a proud moment for the brand," said Niklas Buehner, Head of Athletics at On.

"Watching her dominate the collegiate ranks, rewrite record books, and immediately challenge the best in the world at the Diamond League and World Championships made it a natural decision to offer Doris a professional contract. We are excited to support her as she enters this next chapter of her career on the global stage."

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For Lemngole, the move represents more than simply signing her first professional contract. She sees it as the continuation of a relationship that began during her collegiate career.

Speaking on her journey with On so far, Lemgole said: “Looking back, signing with On as an NIL athlete was more than just a partnership; it was the beginning of a journey that I will always be grateful for. From the very beginning, the team showed how dedicated they were to me and genuinely cared about me, not only as an athlete but as a person.