AFC Leopards Chairman Flags Benni McCarthy's AFCON 2027 Challenge Amid FKF Premier League Stalemate

AFC Leopards chairman Boniface Ambani has raised concerns over the challenges Benni McCarthy faces ahead of AFCON 2027 as the FKF league stalemate continues.

AFC Leopards chairman Boniface Ambani has sounded a stern warning regarding the ongoing legal gridlock in Kenyan football, asserting that the delay to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season poses a direct threat to the Harambee Stars' preparation for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

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With the domestic top flight sidelined due to a court battle between Kariobangi Sharks and the Football Kenya Federation, local players remain starved of competitive match action.

Speaking on NTV’s Sport On, the Ingwe chairman cautioned Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy that the lack of match fitness among local talent will severely hamper national team readiness and leave the coaching staff completely in the dark regarding player form.

Gor Mahia's Continental Struggles Expose Domestic Inactivity

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Highlighting the immediate consequences of the league hiatus, Ambani pointed to Gor Mahia’s recent 2-0 defeat against Egyptian side Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

Despite a spirited second-half display at Nyayo Stadium, the reigning Kenyan champions struggled to match the sharpness and tactical rhythm of their match-fit opponents.

According to Ambani, K'Ogalo’s performance was a classic display of a side suffering from a lack of regular league action.

He insisted that had Gor Mahia benefited from three or four competitive domestic matches prior to host Pyramids, the outcome in Nairobi could have been vastly different.

"Yeah, it's a big problem. Because, you know, when you are taking these players to AFCON, they must be prepared. I just watched the Gor Mahia match yesterday against Pyramids. I'm trying to think: if Gor Mahia played around three or four matches in the Premier League, I don't think they could have had a hard time with the Pyramids guys," he added.

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Preseason Competitions Are No Substitute for League Action

Responding to arguments that regional tournaments like the CECAFA Kagame Cup in Rwanda provided adequate match practice, Boniface Ambani firmly dismissed the notion. He explained that pre-season invitationals cannot replace league football.

Gor Mahia travelled to Rwanda without completing a full pre-season conditioning program, leaving their physical foundation shaky ahead of demanding continental and international assignments.

"I looked at the second half; they came up storming. So what does that show you? It shows you this is a team that has been lacking playing time. I cannot say that, going to CECAFA in Rwanda, they built up the team well. No, because when Gor Mahia was going to CECAFA, they had not even done a proper preseason. They only tried whatever they did in Rwanda. For the finals. But preparation now for the continental matches, they are very far away," he said.

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Benni McCarthy Left in the Dark Ahead of National Duty

The ripple effect extends far beyond club football. As co-hosts for AFCON 2027 alongside Uganda and Tanzania, Kenya faces immense pressure to build a competitive squad capable of challenging Africa's elite.

However, with domestic action grounded, Harambee Stars boss Benni McCarthy faces an uphill task in evaluating the conditioning, sharp tactical execution, and overall form of home-based players.

Ambani warned that without a functioning domestic league, selecting local players becomes a complete gamble for the national team technical bench.

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