Pool Receives Multi-Million-Shilling Backing as National Circuit Takes Shape

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri (centre) with some of the pool players during the launch of the SportPesa National Pool Circuit. Image: SportPesa

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri (centre) with some of the pool players during the launch of the SportPesa National Pool Circuit. Image: SportPesa

Pool has received a major financial boost from SportPesa which is expected to create new opportunities for players and help take the sport to a more competitive level.

SportPesa has committed a multi-million-shilling investment to the inaugural SportPesa National Pool Circuit, an initiative aimed at transforming pool from a largely recreational pastime into a structured and commercially viable competitive sport in Kenya.

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The betting firm has partnered with Kenyan promoters Cuevolution Plus Africa to establish a national competition platform that will identify, develop and showcase pool talent from the grassroots while providing players with a clearer pathway to higher levels of competition under the Black Ball Rules format.

The circuit will begin with a nationwide grassroots phase from September 21 to October 4, with competitions taking place concurrently across multiple venues and hubs.

The programme will then progress to regional championships and three major circuit events in Eldoret, Nakuru and Mombasa, before culminating in the SportPesa National Pool Finals in Nairobi from January 8–10, 2027.

SportPesa Targets Pool's Untapped Potential

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Pool is already deeply embedded in communities across Kenya, with players and enthusiasts taking part in the sport in venues across the country.

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri (centre) showing his pool skills during the launch of the SportPesa National Pool Circuit. Image: SportPesa

However, the sport has historically lacked the national structures, sustained investment and competitive pathways needed to fully develop its talent and commercial potential.

The new circuit seeks to address that gap by giving players regular competition, greater visibility and a platform to develop their skills while demonstrating their ability at increasingly competitive levels.

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Speaking at the launch, SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri said: “Our investment in pool is part of our wider commitment to supporting sports beyond the traditional disciplines and creating structures that allow talent to grow.

“There is significant talent in Kenya that remains largely undiscovered because the structures around the sport have not kept pace with the passion and participation. Through the SportPesa National Pool Circuit, we want to change that by creating a platform where players can compete, develop, earn recognition and ultimately see sport as a viable economic activity.”

Growing Pool Into a Multi-Billion-Shilling Industry

The investment comes as pool and cue sports continue to develop into a professional sporting ecosystem globally.

The World Pool Association reported that more than US$11.4 million (Ksh. 1.5 billion) in prize money was distributed across WPA-sanctioned events in 2025, highlighting the growing commercial potential of competitive pool.

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SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri (left) and SportPesa National Pool Circuit ambassador Andrew Kibe. Image: SportPesa

In Kenya, the ambition is to build a similar foundation around the sport by developing not only players but also the wider ecosystem needed to support professional competition.

According to the promoters, the circuit will create opportunities for players to hone their skills while also opening up employment opportunities for coaches, tournament officials, club operators, technicians, content creators and other professionals working within the sport.

Cuevolution Targets a New Era for Pool

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Collins Tuwei, Director at Cuevolution Plus Africa Limited, said the partnership would provide the foundation needed to take Kenyan pool to another level.

“This partnership gives us an opportunity to take pool in Kenya to another level. Talent and passion already exist across the country; what has been missing is a structured platform that can bring that talent together, provide consistent competition and give players something to aspire to,” he said.

“The SportPesa National Pool Circuit will help us build that foundation. We expect the sponsorship to improve the quality and visibility of competitions, identify new talent from the grassroots and, importantly, demonstrate that pool can be approached as a professional sport with real economic opportunities for players and the wider ecosystem.”

The circuit will be rolled out in phases, beginning with grassroots competitions across multiple venues before players progress to regional championships.

The national circuit will then move to Eldoret from November 6–8, followed by Nakuru from November 20–22 and Mombasa from December 4–6.

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The leading players will earn the opportunity to compete at the SportPesa National Pool Finals in Nairobi from January 8–10, 2027.

The structure is intended to create a clear progression route, allowing players to move from local competition into increasingly demanding stages of the national circuit.

For SportPesa, the investment forms part of its broader multi-sport strategy of supporting disciplines with the potential to build sustainable sporting ecosystems in Kenya.

Beyond developing players, the initiative aims to change the perception of pool in the country, from a sport largely associated with recreation and entertainment to a competitive discipline capable of creating careers and economic opportunities.

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